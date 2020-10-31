Food-grade Crystalline Fructose Market to Observe Strong Development by 2020 – 2030

Food-grade Crystalline Fructose Market: Market Outlook

Crystalline fructose is primarily a sweetener, which is processed and derived from corn. Food-grade crystalline fructose is 1.8 times that of saccharose and is the sweetest sugar in nature. It is available in granular and white powder with pure taste form. Food-grade crystalline fructose is made from sucrose by splitting the glucose and fructose molecules. Crystalline fructose consists of almost 98% pure fructose and the remainder being are water and trace minerals. The added health benefit from Food-grade crystalline fructose is negligible effect on the fluctuation of blood glucose as the fructose can metabolize without insulin. Besides, its cold sweet feature and high solubility makes it more suitable to be used in low calorie and low sugar beverages in food industry. Primary usage of the crystalline fructose includes as a sweetener added in just beverages and yogurts. Food-grade crystalline fructose easily combined with other starches and sweeteners that not only boost the sweetness factor but also provide excellent mouth feel and pleasant aroma. As this fructose does not hydrolyze in the same manner as sucrose, the flavor of the product remains the same and extends the storage periods.

Increasing use of flavor enhancing ingredients is stimulating the growth of Food-grade crystalline fructose market

Crystalline fructose provides unique benefits as compared to other options like high fructose corn syrup. Food-grade crystalline fructose is beneficial to use in wide variety of products from enhanced flavored waters to dry beverage mixes. Food-grade crystalline fructose replaces the sucrose in canned fruits and fruits preserves together along with 20-30% maltose syrup, it is also used in carbonated beverages as a sweetener or in combination with artificial sweetener such as saccharin. Food-grade crystalline fructose use in cereals and corn flakes to improve the taste and texture, in wines to improve the sweetness as it does not affect its originality in odor and taste. In addition, it is also an important ingredients to use in carbonated drinks which further provide the cooling taste. Moreover, suppliers are finding ways to use crystalline fructose in health care products, chemical industry in the coming future.

Food-Grade Crystalline Fructose Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of form, the global food-grade crystalline fructose market has been segmented as

Granular

Powder

Paste

On the basis of end-use, the global food-grade crystalline fructose market has been segmented as

Food Industry Bakery Confectionery Dairy Products Beverages Others

Foodservice Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of region, the global food-grade crystalline fructose market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Food-Grade Crystalline Fructose Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in food-grade crystalline fructose market are ADM, DANISCO,Tate & Lyle ,TAT Nisasta, Xiwang Group , Hebei Huaxu etc. among others.

Global Food-Grade Crystalline Fructose Market: Regional Outlook

At present, in the developed countries the crystalline fructose industry is a very advanced level as the world’s large enterprises are mostly concentrated the North America and Europe region. These regions accounts for the most global market share. These company also has much more advanced equipment’s, strong R&D capabilities, leading position in the technical sector. The manufacturing cost is comparatively higher in the developed countries than the developing country companies as the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage. The production enterprises’ in countries like china continues to improve and their share in the international market is also increasing.

COVID-19 Impact on Food-Grade Crystalline Fructose Market

The global pandemic of COVID-19 disease is increasingly becoming the major obstacle to the global economy and also impacting the growth of food and beverage industry. The food manufacturers has decrease the production of major food products. The sales of foodservice restaurants is also reduced as the consumption of away-from-home food products has been decreased. The production of food-grade crystalline fructose has also been affected as it primarily produced from corn and trade activities and processing of agricultural products has been stopped. Thus, COVID-19 disease outbreak would have moderate impact on the food-grade crystalline fructose market.