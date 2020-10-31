Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market.

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global veterinary ultrasound scanners market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global veterinary ultrasound scanners market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, imaging technology, end user, and region.

Introduction:

Ultrasound imaging uses high frequency sound waves that pass through your body. The sound waves are reflected or bounced off internal organs and tissues, and waves are recorded and displayed by a computer. Ultrasound imaging works on same principle as sonar. Ultrasound scanners usually consist of a computer, video screen, and transducer. Ultrasound provides real-time images, it also can be used to guide procedures, such as a biopsy, in which a needle is used to obtain cells from an abnormal area for laboratory testing.

Dynamics:

Technological advancements in electronics sector resulting in miniaturization of devices, rising disposable income, and increasing pet care expenditure from pet owners are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing incidences of various chronic diseases among pet animals and increasing government initiatives in order to facilitate the healthcare systems for pet are some other major factors expected to support growth of the market to certain extent.

Moreover, increasing demand for portable ultrasound scanner, owing to various benefits such as portable, easy to use, and reliability is another factor expected to support growth of the global market to substantial rate in near future.

However, lack of awareness towards animal well-being in developing countries is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global market. In addition, stringent government regulation related to pet adoption and under-developed pet healthcare system in developing countries are some other factors expected to limit growth of the market to certain extent.

Increasing investment by major players, coupled with government initiatives towards developing pet healthcare facilities is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing public-private partnership in developing countries is expected further support growth of the market.

Region Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing number of pet owners, well-developed healthcare systems, and increasing R&D activities, coupled with presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expect to witness faster growth, owing rising disposable income and increasing spending on pet care. In addition, changing pet adoption regulatory scenario and increasing government initiatives towards development of animal healthcare infrastructure is expected to further support growth of the market in this region. The market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Portable Ultrasound Scanners

Cart-Based Ultrasound Scanners

By Imaging Technology:

Digital Imaging Technology

Analog Imaging Technology

Contrast Imaging Technology

By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Animal Breeding and Farms

