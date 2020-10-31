Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market.

Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Overview

Hospital acquired disease or nosocomial infection acquired in hospital by a patient under medical care. Urinary tract infection, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), bloodstream infections, pneumococcal infections, and gastrointestinal illnesses are some most common type of hospital-acquired infections. Pathogens responsible for nosocomial infections include viruses, fungal parasites, and bacteria. Devices used in modern care facilities, such as catheters and ventilators are cause of these type of infections.

Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidence of nosocomial infections such as urinary tract infections, surgical wounds, and lower respiratory tract infections in orthopedic, intensive care units, acute surgical ward etc., is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, antibodies resistance and extended hospitalization are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing awareness of HAIs among patients and increasing government regulations for penalize hospitals -that have high incidence rate of HAIs are some other factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness among people regarding hospital-acquired infection and decrease in prevalence of HAI is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding molecular-biology-based diagnostics remain un-updated is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is rising adoption of advanced technologies and various techniques for monitoring, preventing, and diagnosing HAIs such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays, solid phase hybridization, and real time location systems (RTLSs). This trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing research and development activities for developing new techniques coupled with various merger, acquisitions and strategic partnership by various manufacturers are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of end user segments, the Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUS) segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to favorable government initiatives towards nosocomial infections and reimbursement policies are expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, the markets in the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions are expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising incidences of HAIs, increasing number of hospitals, and rising medical tourism across various countries such as China and India.

Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by test type:

Urinary Tract Infection

Surgical Site Infection

Pneumonia Stents

Blood Stream Infection

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUS)

Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers

Nursing Homes and Maternity Centers

