Global Flight Simulator Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Flight Simulator Market: Overview

A flight simulator is used for simulation of the environment of a flying aircraft for the pilot. It is a virtual reality system that is used for pilot training, gaming, or recreational purposes. It is also used for designing and development of aircraft, control handling characteristics, researching characteristics, accident investigations, etc. This system offers experience specific to a certain type of aircraft. Fight simulation software and hardware can be designed and developed for the training of military as well as civil aircraft pilots.

Global Flight Simulator Market: Dynamics

Growing commercial aviation sector, coupled with increasing demand for pilots are major factors driving growth of the global flight simulator market. Flight simulator not only offer safety but also saves time and money. It is used for training crew members and pilots in normal and emergency operating procedures. It can also include different scenarios such as malfunctions or failures of hydraulic, electronic, flight instruments systems, etc. These are also some of the factors supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, the development of simulators for unmanned aerial systems is a factor expected to boost growth of the global flight simulator market in the near future.

However, difficulties faced by manufacturers to keep up with the new technological advancements in the aviation sector is a factor that could hamper growth of the global flight simulator market. Nevertheless, the use of flight simulators for the investigation of air accidents can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Flight Simulator Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the flight training devices sub-segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Flight training devices offer realistic flight atmosphere while flying in the form of simulation is a factor driving growth of this segment in the target market.

Among the platform segment, the unmanned ariel vehicles segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing adoption of unmanned ariel vehicles for various application, coupled with increasing demand for drone operators are factors anticipated to boost growth of this segment in the global market in the next 10 years.

Global Flight Simulator Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America accounts for a significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period, followed by Europe. Presence of prominent players is a key factor supporting growth of the target market in countries in these regions. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing military budget in countries such as China and India is a factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing demand for commercial aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles is another factor propelling growth of the flight simulator market in the Asia Pacific.

Global Flight Simulator Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Flight Simulator

Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

Flight Training Devices (FTD)

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS)

Full Flight Simulators (FFS)

Flight Simulator Training

Line Training

Virtual Training

Segmentation by Solution:

Services

Products

Segmentation by Platform:

Military Aircraft Simulator

Transport/Tankers Aircraft

Special Mission Aircraft

UAV Simulator

Helicopter Simulator

Combat Aircraft

Training Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft Simulator

Regional Transport Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

