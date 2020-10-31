Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acoustic Wave Sensor Market.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market: Overview

Acoustic wave sensor transmits mechanical acoustic waves to sense the environmental factors around the device such as changes in amplitude, wave phase, and frequency relative to certain reference. They are most widely used sensor in telecommunication industry. They are primarily used in base stations and smartphones. Acoustic surface wave sensor can be divided into two types namely bulk acoustic wave (BAW) sensor and surface acoustic wave (SAW) sensor. Surface acoustic wave sensor contains piezoelectric substrate, at least one interdigital transducer i.e. IDT, and area of propagation. Piezoelectric substrate is used for generating electrical charges from mechanical force and vice versa. Whereas interdigital transducer is used for converting electromagnetic waves to acoustic waves and vice versa.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of acoustic wave sensor in various sectors such as healthcare, automobile, etc. is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global acoustic wave sensor market. In addition, increasing use of surface acoustic wave based temperature senor is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the global market. Growing adoption for acoustic wave sensors for security management in surveillance applications especially in defence sector is a factor expected to propel growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing use of surface acoustic sensor in tire pressure monitoring systems for ABS wheel sensing is a factor expected to support growth of the global acoustic wave sensor market in the near future.

However, high power consumption by acoustic wave sensor is a factor that may hamper growth of the global acoustic wave sensor market over the forecast period. In addition, availability of other conventional sensors is a challenging factor that could affect growth of the target market.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of sensing parameter, the torque segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing use of acoustic sensor for torque sensing for condition based maintenance and electric powers steering technology in vehicles is expected to bolster growth of the segment in the global market.

On the basis of device, the resonators segment is expected to register significant growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increasing use of surface acoustic wave resonators for high frequency applications.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period. High use of acoustic wave sensors for defence applications especially in the US is a factor major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. In addition, increasing demand for vehicles with advanced technology such as acoustic wave sensor is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market in North America. Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant shares in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Sensor Type:

Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor

Segmentation by Sensing Parameter:

Humidity

Torque

Temperature

Viscosity

Pressure

Mass

Chemical Vapor/Gas

Others (Flow and Level)

Segmentation by Device:

Delay Lines

Resonators

Segmentation by Vertical:

Military

Healthcare

Industrial

Environmental

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Others (Mining, Transportation, and Marine)

