Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global digital door lock systems market report has been segmented as per product type, end-user, and region.

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market: Overview

The digital door lock systems are used for security and safety of personal, organizational and professional assets. The digital lock systems used at several premises such as workplace, residential, enterprises, and government premises across the globe. There are several types of digital door lock system available with biometrics security facility in the market such as fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, face recognition, and some other.

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for enhanced home and office security in many areas of the globe and rising concerns among individuals about the safety and security of their assets are major factors expected to boost growth of the target market. In addition, rising adoption of digital door lock systems among government, commercial, residential sector and increasing penetration of smartphones and internet across the globe are key factors expected to drive growth of the global market.

Increasing awareness about benefits of electronic and biometric based door lock systems in the various business sectors and rising installation of biometrics-based door lock systems in many industries across the globe are major factors fueling growth of the target market. In addition, rising popularity of advanced home, office, and other premises security solutions such as fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, face recognition, and other solutions among individual is another key factor expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high initial cost of digital door lock systems and requirement of skilled professionals for installation and operation of the digital security systems are major factors expected to restraint growth of the global digital door lock systems market to a certain extent.

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference for biometric based security systems among commercial, residential, and government sectors and rising deployment of facial and fingerprint recognition devices across the globe are primary factor driving revenue growth of the biometrics segment among product type segment.

Among end-user segment, the commercial segment is expected to witness significant growth in the global market, owing to increasing security concerns among commercial users and growing number of small, medium, and large scale enterprises across the globe.

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market: Region Analysis

The market in Europe holds major revenue share in the global market followed by market in North America, owing to high personal and professional assets security concerns among individuals and rising adoption of advanced security systems in the countries such as Germany, France, US, and Canada in these region. The digital door lock systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing penetration of digital security solutions among various industries, rising smart cities, and growing commercial sector in countries such as China and India in the region. Markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about the electronic and biometric security solutions in countries in these regions.

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Biometrics

Iris Recognition

Face Recognition

Signature Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm and vein Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Keypad Locks

Electromechanical Door Locks

Electric Strike Locks

Magnetic Stripe

Segmentation by end-user:

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial

