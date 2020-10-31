Global Resilient Flooring Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Resilient Flooring Market.

Global Resilient Flooring Market: Overview

Resilient flooring is a type of flooring made up of materials such as PVC, linoleum, rubber, etc., and lies between soft floors such as carpet and hard floor such as stone. There are different types of Resilient floorings such as Vinyl Flooring, Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Fillers, Vinyl Sheet Flooring, Vinyl Tile Flooring Rubber Flooring, Linoleum Flooring Cork Flooring, etc., used in construction industry. Factors such as durability, scratch resistant, waterproof, odor proof, and easy to clean make it more preferable flooring type across the globe.

Global Resilient Flooring Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of construction, renovation, and reconstruction projects across various countries is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, changing consumer lifestyle and rising preference towards aesthetics appearance along with increasing demand for wear and tear resistance surfaces are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, availability and affordability of such floorings are other factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing government expenditure in order to improve infrastructural development across various countries is another factor expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, rising adoption of soft coverings and non-resilient floorings such as ceramic tiles are expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing manufacturers preference towards customized product offerings as per customer demand, this trend is expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing manufacturers focus towards improvement of their business by various business strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, etc., and development of innovative product in order to improve product offerings are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Resilient Flooring Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product types segments, the luxury vinyl tiles segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for LVTs as durable and aesthetic materials due to its features such as flexible to use, high aesthetic value, and ease of installation among the other product types.

Among the application segments, the residential application segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period, owing to infrastructural development in housing sector.

Global Resilient Flooring Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominant in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing infrastructural development and rising number of projects regarding renovation across various countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing construction activities and increasing infrastructural development across various countries in this region. The markets Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to register moderate growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Resilient Flooring Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Vinyl Composite Tiles

Vinyl sheets

Fiberglass sheets

Linoleum

Others (Rubber, Wood)

Segmentation by application:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

