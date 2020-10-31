Global Automated Industrial Quality Control Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Industrial Quality Control Market.

Global Automated Industrial Quality Control Market is the title of an upcoming market research report by Trusted Business Insights. Key factors have been studied and analyzed to present data and information in this report. Furthermore, revenue growth driving factors, opportunities in untapped regions and economies, restraints, as well as the revenue shares of each segment, region, and country are included. The company profiles of key players comprise comprehensive scrutiny, recent developments, strategies, acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global automated industrial quality control market is segmented by end-user, solutions as well as regions and countries.

Overview

Automated industrial quality control is a system that enables the incorporation of machines to check the quality of industrial applications. Increasing demand for supplies from industries at an escalating pace is leading manufacturers to adopt time-efficient and cost-effective methods to cater to the rising demand from consumers. This, in turn, is leading to a higher implementation of automated quality check systems. Due to the implementation of advanced technologies and evolving innovations, these systems are considered to be a reliable and accurate solution for product quality inspection.

Dynamics

Automated industrial quality control systems are extensively used in the automobile sector owing to the ability of these systems to provide a reliable quality assurance mechanism during the production of vehicles.

As such, the growth of the automated industrial quality control market can be due to one of many factors such as the expansion of automotive industries across the globe, etc. Rapid industrialization has led to the rising demand for automation system installations in production facilities to ensure increased cost-efficient production in a shorter duration. An increase in production has subsequently led to an increase in the adoption of automated quality check systems to ensure the output quality meets the industry standard norms.

Increasing investments by companies to set up automation systems in manufacturing facilities are expected to provide growth opportunities for the automated industrial quality control market.

In addition, the automotive industry is also witnessing a transition in the type of car production due to the emergence of smart cars. These vehicles must also go through effective quality control processes at the time of production.

In addition, automated industrial QC allows the automotive industry to obtain an increased level of accuracy when compared to their traditional manufacturing processes, streamlines manufacturing methods and also supports high-productivity.

Segment Analysis

By Application: In terms of end-user segments, the automotive industry segment is expected to account for the majority revenue share in th years to come. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing demand for high-level precision and cost-effective manufacturing processes in the automotive industry.

By Product: The hardware & software solution segment is projected to account for the highest revenue share over the next 10 years. Advanced hardware & software is used in the automotive, electronics and various other sectors to increase productivity and to manage long assembly lines. This, in turn, is contributing to the revenue growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis:

The market in Europe is expected to account for the majority revenue share over the foreseeable future. Increasing investments in the metal and automobile industries coupled with large steel manufacturing bases present in the region are factors driving this markets revenue growth in the region.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to register a significant rate of growth over the forecast period.

Global Automated Industrial Quality Control Market Segmentation:

By End-User

Automotive industry

Metal industry

Electronics industry

By Solutions

Hardware and software solutions

Service

