Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global hyper-converged infrastructure market report has been segmented on the basis of hypervisor analysis application, vertical analysis, and region.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Overview

Hyper-converged infrastructure which is an IT framework consisting of virtualization of all hardware components of a modern data center environment within a software-defined architecture and centralized management of combined infrastructural resources. A hyper-converged infrastructure system limits the requirement of making separate purchase of virtualization software, various servers that is running on those servers and different organizational tools. The HCI system also decreases the requirements for installation of a distinct network-attached storage (NAS) or storage-area network (SAN).

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of virtualization to overcome the difficulty is among a major factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. In addition, increasing demand from various applications for reducing the overall IT operating cost coupled with growing need for calamity loss and information security are the other factors supporting the market growth. However, the selection of appropriate bundled results and hypervisor depend on specific infrastructure requirement coupled with low level of customer assurance on new dealers is also projected to limit various manufacturers to enter into the hyper-converged infrastructure are among the major factors hampering the target market.

Furthermore, availability of virtual machine flexibility profits associated with hyper-converged infrastructure system which offers a competitive benefit to HCI systems over the predictable converged infrastructure with is among another factor expected to drive the growth of the target market.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of hypervisor analysis, VMware segment is likely to dominates the global market in terms of revenue share. Easy availability of hyper-converged infrastructure solutions and improved after sales services for a wide range of applications. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of VMware segment. On the basis of application, server virtualization segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue. On the basis of vertical analysis, cloud service providers segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market accounts for largest share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period. Due to existence of huge number of HCI companies coupled with growing IT and software industries especially in US are factors expected to drive growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in the region. Asia Pacific market in likely to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future due to increasing demand for applications which are based upon virtual environment server virtualization, including virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is the factor driving growth of the market in Asia Pacific region. Europe also accounts major market share in terms of revenue, due to increasing acceptance of network virtualization among the European IT companies. Furthermore, market in Middle East and Africa estimated to witness average growth over the forecast period, followed by Latin America in the global market.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Hypervisor Analysis:

Vmware (Vsphere/ESX/ESXi)

Hyper-V

KVM

Segmentation by Application:

Server Virtualization

Data Protection

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Remote Office/Branch Office

Cloud

Segmentation by Vertical Analysis:

Healthcare

Financial Institutions

Education

Government

Cloud Service Providers

