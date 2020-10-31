Global Kickboxing Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Kickboxing Equipment Market.

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market: Overview

Kickboxing is a fighting sport particular kicking with feet, almost all the fitness centers around the world include kickboxing workout for general fitness, which helps to improve physical stamina, maintain overall body weight, and to develop muscular strength. Kickboxing equipment is designed to defend against kicks, plus knee, punches, and elbow strike. In order to have the great selection of protective equipment including kickboxing gloves, shin guards, kickboxing pads & shields, and head guards, make for long-lasting training equipment can resist even the most aggressive hits or punch.

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for kickboxing equipment among consumers due to growing awareness about the safety and security concerns is a factor expected to drive growth of the global kickboxing equipment market over the forecast period. In addition, raising participation in sports activities, growing fitness kickboxing training classes can explain the self-defense tactics, speeds up the heart rate, and it also helps in burning fats, which leads to lowers the incidence of cardiovascular diseases are the factor fueling growth of the target market. Rising popularity about the benefits of kickboxing equipment and an increasing number of sports events in national as well as the international level is making individual aware of the equipment. Moreover, rising disposable income coupled with increasing e-commerce platform for kickboxing equipment is also factored support the growth of the target market.

However, the high cost of equipment is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global kickboxing equipment market. Additionally, changing preferences towards conventional techniques to exercise such as yoga, aerobics, and swimming that do not need equipment is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global kickboxing equipment market over the forecast period.

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the ankle, knee and elbow guard segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution in the global kickboxing equipment market over the forecast period.

Among the end user segments, the individual segment is expected to account major revenue contribution in the global kickboxing equipment market. The institutional segment is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue contribution, owing to improve the fight strategy, style, and technique.

Among the sales channel segments, the franchised sports outlet segment is expected to follow an independent sports outlet in terms of revenue share in the global kickboxing equipment market over the forecast year.

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to significant participation in various sports activities along with advanced technology, and availability of different types of kickboxing equipment in the region. The market in Europe is expected to register average growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate, especially in developing economies, owing to increasing participation in sports activities and rising disposable income.

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Gloves

Ankle/Knee/Elbow Guard

Punching Bags

Hand Wraps

Shin Guard

Mouth Guard

Head Gear

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Online Channel

Segmentation by End User:

Individual

Organizational

