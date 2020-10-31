Global Smart Irrigation Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Irrigation Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Irrigation Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Irrigation market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Smart Irrigation Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global smart irrigation market report has been segmented on the basis of component, system type, application, and region.

Global Smart Irrigation Market: Overview

Irrigation is an agriculture process to control the amount of water supplied to farm or plants at regular interval of time. Smart irrigation offers efficient and timely management of various types of irrigation systems including surface, sprinkler, drip, center pivot, and manual to save time and water resources.

Global Smart Irrigation Market: Dynamics

Emergence of technologies such as big data, Internet of things (IoT), and many others is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global smart irrigation market, Ability of smart irrigation systems to adjust according to watering schedules, coupled with weather-based smart irrigation controllers and soil moisture sensors and smart irrigation controllers which offers benefits such as signal-based controllers, historic evapotranspiration controllers, on-site weather measurement controllers, suspended cycle irrigation systems, and water on demand irrigation. These are major factors projected to fuel growth of the potential market.

Increasing technological convergence for multiple communication control functionalities in agriculture sector is expected to proliferate growth of the global smart irrigation market. This can be attributed to the ability of smart technology to optimize water levels based on weather predictions and soil moisture.

Moreover, increasing government initiatives and awareness programs regarding water conservation in emerging countries, increasing development of smart cities in developed countries, and growing need for efficient irrigation systems are key factors expected to fuel adoption of smart irrigation controllers, which in turn expected to support growth of the global smart irrigation market.

However, high-cost and difficulty in fragmented land associated with implementation of Smart Irrigation Technologies, coupled with lack of awareness and technical knowledge regarding smart irrigation systems among farmers are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Smart Irrigation Market: Trends and Opportunities

Key trend observed in the global smart irrigation market for smart irrigation are high adoption of various sensors such as wireless moisture sensors for smart irrigation control and growing smart cities initiatives among developed and developing countries across the globe.

Emergence of communication technologies and increasing integration of these systems with smartphones for irrigation functionalities control with software applications are key factors expected to create significant revenue opportunities for players in the global market.

Global Smart Irrigation Market: Regional Analysis

Among the regions North America market is expected to account for highest CARG and hold its dominance over the forecasted period. This is primarily attributed due to high adoption of smart irrigation technologies and systems, coupled with adoption and availability advanced irrigation devices and systems such as controllers, smart water flow meters, and sensors in the countries in North America. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth followed by market in Europe. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to register lucrative growth in the global market, owing to rising awareness and increasing government initiatives for water conservation in countries in these regions.

Global Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Others (Sprinkler Nozzles, etc.)

Segmentation by System Type:

Sensor-Based Controller Systems

Weather-Based Controller Systems

Segmentation by Application:

Agricultural

Farms

Greenhouse

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

