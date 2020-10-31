Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Thoracic Drainage Devices market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global thoracic drainage devices market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application, and region.

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Overview

Thoracic drainage devices are also known as chest drain, thoracic catheter, intercostal drain, chest tube, tube thoracotomy. It is a medical device that are designed to remove air, liquids, and some solids from the pleural space or mediastinum of chests. Thoracic drainage devices are generally made from clear plastics such as soft silicone or PVC and as well as the sizes largely varies depending upon the applications. These devices are connected to a nearby chest drainage system, which allows for fluid or air to be drained, and prevents the air or fluid from entering the pleural space of chest during the procedure is being carried out. The thoracic drainage devices are primarily used for disease indications such as pneumothorax traumatic pneumothorax, cardiac surgery procedures, and pleural effusion.

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Dynamics

Rising incidences and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing burden of spontaneous pneumothorax are key factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the next 10 years. Increasing incidences of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity which are some of the leading causes of cardiovascular disorders, that in leads led to increasing number of open heart surgeries worldwide.

In addition, increasing demand for minimal invasive surgical procedure, rising healthcare expenditure, technological advancements in the medical equipment sector are some of the factors boosting the demand for the thoracic drainage devices worldwide.

However, less penetration of healthcare facilities especially in under developing and developing regions and lack of availability of skilled medical practitioner are some of the factors expected to restraint the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of end user segment, hospitals & clinics segment is expected to witnessed highest revenue share. This is primarily to, increasing usage of these devices due to increasing incidences of heart related diseases as well as rising number of private hospitals across the globe. On the basis of application, cardiac surgery is expected to witnessed high CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases.

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Trends

The prominent players are focus on forming an effective distribution and supply channel for thoracic drainage devices as well partnering with other local player, is the key trend witnessed in the target market, currently.

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America is anticipated to account for largest revenue share in the target market. This is primarily attributed to rising incidences of chronic diseases as well as higher healthcare expenditure in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witnessed highest growth over the forecast period, due to high level of end-user awareness, rising geriatric population, and growing number of surgical procedures in countries in the region.

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Thoracic Drainage System

Trocar Drain

Unsecured Needle

Secured Needle

Pleural Drainage Catheter

Thoracic Drainage Kit

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others (include, Ambulance Services, Outpatient Care, etc.)

Segmentation by application:

Thoracic Surgery and Pulmonology

Cardiac Surgery

General Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine

Infectious Disease

Oncology and Pain Management

Military/Damage Control/Disaster Medicine

