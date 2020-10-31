Global Food Retail Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Retail Market.

The global food retail market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, packaging type, application, and region.

Global Food Retail Market: Overview

Food retail means sales of all types of food products, excluding restaurant food, which is purchased by customers and consumed off-premise. Retail food includes various types of food products such as fruits, vegetables, meat, milk, snacks, sauces, organic food items, and various other food items. Retail foods are packaged in cans, boxes, cylindrical cardboard containers or cellophane wrapping.

Global Food Retail Market: Dynamics

Global food retail market is majorly driven by rapidly growing food and beverages sector across the globe. In addition, change in the food consumption patterns of the consumers and increasing spending power are some factors expected to support the revenue growth of the global market. Moreover, growth of the food processing and food packaging sectors are significantly contributing to growth of the target market. Furthermore, the growing preference of consumer for private label brands, increasing inclination towards supermarket shopping culture, and increasing spending on food products are some additional factors anticipated to propel growth of the global market.

A recent trend observed in the target market is several initiatives taken by the government and regulatory authorities in order to ensure hygiene and food safety measures associated with food items. In addition, the availability of food items at e-commerce sites at competitive prices, giving a new way for growth of the target market.

However, the lack of organized upstream and downstream supply chain distribution system in developing countries may hamper the global market growth. In addition, lack of quality control and the existence of unlicensed food retailers in the local market are some additional factors which may restrain growth of the target market.

Global Food Retail Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the packaged food segment is expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to the increasing demand for packaged food among the working population.

Among the packaging type segments, the cellophane wrapping segment is anticipated to register substantial growth, owing to its properties such as low permeability to air, greases, oils, bacteria, and water which makes it ideal for food packaging application.

Among the application segments, the grocery stores segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, due to the availability of diversified food products at a single place at a discounted price.

Global Food Retail Market: Regional Analysis

The rapid growth of the food and beverages sector is a key factor anticipated to propel the target market growth in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing expansion of food retail chains in developing countries such as India and China is a factor projected to fuel the target market growth in this region. addition, increasing disposable income, and inclination towards on-the-go food items are resulting in growth of the target market in the region. The retail food market in North America is expected to register significant growth, owing to the increasing consumption of pre-packaged food products coupled with the busy lifestyle of the working population. Markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period.

Global Food Retail Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Unpackaged Food

Packaged Food

Drinks

Household Products

Segmentation by Packaging Type:

Boxes

Cans

Cellophane Wrapping

Cylindrical Cardboard

Segmentation by Application:

Grocery Stores

Convenient Stores

Supercenters

Warehouse Clubs

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores (Health Food Stores, Online)

