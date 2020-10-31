Global Oat Drinks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oat Drinks Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Oat Drinks market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global oat drinks market report has been segmented as per product category, flavor, sales channel, and region.

Global Oat Drinks Market: Overview

Oat drinks are a type of plant-based beverage and produced from whole groats or steel cut oats. The oat drinks also known as oat milk and are nutritional and healthy beverage type. Various flavor oat drinks such as natural, fruit, and others are easily available in the market across the globe. Many consumers preferred oat drinks due to various benefits associated with it such as maintain cholesterol levels, weight control, maintain digestive health, and others and also are and are the best alternative for various dairy products.

Global Oat Drinks Market: Dynamics

Increasing health consciousness among individuals and rising awareness about healthy beverages such as the various flavor of drinks are some key factors projected to boost growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing preference for different flavored oat drinks such as chocolate, coffee, various fruit flavors, and others among individuals resulting in growing demand for oat drinks across the globe. This is major factor expected to fuel growth of the global oat drinks market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for oat drinks among cardiovascular disease and diabetes patients due to an increasing inclination towards healthy beverages is another factor driving growth of the target market. In addition, the increasing popularity of various breakfast cereal products among individuals resulting in rising demand for oat drinks across the globe is another major factor expected to propel growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rising number of oat drinks advertisement through various media channels by major key players across the globe is expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

However, the availability of less raw material and a limited number of oat drinks manufacturers are key factors projected to hamper the growth of the global oat drinks market. In addition, the availability of substitutes in the market is a challenging factor that may affect growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Oat Drinks Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference for organic oat drinks among health-conscious consumers and the rising popularity of organic oat drinks across the globe due to increasing awareness about several benefits of organic oat drinks. These are primary factors driving the revenue growth of the organic segment among product category segment.

Global Oat Drinks Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific oat drinks market accounted for the highest revenue share and is projected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. High awareness about various benefits of oat drinks such as weight control, heart health, and others among individuals and expanding beverage industry in countries such as India and China in this region. Market in North America is projected to register significant growth in the global market followed by Europe, owing to rising penetration of various flavors oat drinks such as strawberry, mango, orange, and others and rising adoption of oat drinks among individuals in countries such as US and Canada, Germany, France, and Italy in these region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to the rising popularity of various healthy drinks among individuals and increasing penetration of oat drinks manufacturers in many countries in these regions.

Global Oat Drinks Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Category:

Conventional

Organic

Segmentation by Flavor:

Natural

Chocolate

Vanilla

Strawberry

Others (Coffee, Mango, Orange, and Lemon)

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

