Global Hydrocolloid Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hydrocolloid market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global hydrocolloid market report has been segmented on the basis of type, source, function, application, and region.

Global Hydrocolloid Market: Overview

Hydrocolloid is a substance in which microscopically insoluble particles is dispersed in water and forms a gel. It is widely used in food & beverages, surgical dressings, and various industrial applications. It enhances the aesthetic and functional properties. The various hydrocolloids are gelatin, carrageenan, alginate, starch, gum arabic, locust bean gum, guar gum, carboxymethyl cellulose, and others. Gelatin is obtained from animal sources such as skin, bones, or hides of pork, beef, and fish.

Global Hydrocolloid Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for hydrocolloid in food industry owing to its multifunctionality and rising demand for convenience food across the globe are major factors expected to drive growth of the global hydrocolloid market in the years to come. Additionally, increasing population, coupled with growing awareness regarding health concerns are among some factors expected to fuel growth of the potential market in the next coming years. Moreover, rising demand for hydrocolloids in pharmaceuticals and personal care products owing to its properties is a factor anticipated to support growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

However, stringent regulations and statutes pertaining to quality of food product and health concerns is a factor which may hamper demand of the hydrocolloid market.

Increasing funding in R&D and an approach to track the untapped markets by prominent manufacturers are factors expected to offer new opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Hydrocolloid Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the guar gum segment is expected to register highest growth in terms of value in the target market, owing to its multifunctional properties. Among the source segments, the animal segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the years to come due to increasing demand for gelatin in confectionary products.

Among the function segments, the thickener segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the next 10 years owing to the thickening effect property of hydrocolloid. Among the application segments, the food & beverages segment is projected to register highest share in terms of revenue in the target market, due to increasing demand for hydrocolloid in dairy products.

Global Hydrocolloid Market: Region Analysis

The hydrocolloid market in North America is expected to register major share contribution in terms of revenue in the target market and projected to maintain its dominance in the next coming years. Increasing preference for low-calorie and natural food products, growing awareness among consumers regarding healthy diet, and high dispersible income are factors anticipated to drive growth of the hydrocolloid market in the North America region. The Asia Pacific hydrocolloid market is projected to register fastest CAGR in the target market in the next 10 years owing to growing population, coupled with increasing spending capacity of individuals in countries in the region. The Europe hydrocolloid market is projected to register moderate revenue growth in the target market.

Global Hydrocolloid Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Gelatin

Xanthum Gum

Carrageenan

Alginates

Others (agar, pectin, guar gum, locust bean gum, gum arabic, carboxymethyl cellulose, and microcrystalline cellulose)

Segmentation on the Basis of Source:

Botanical

Microbial

Animal

Seaweed

Synthetic

Segmentation on the Basis of Function:

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Gelling Agents

Fat Replacers

Coating Materials

Others (emulsifiers and moisture binding agents)

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

