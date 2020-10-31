Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market.

The global automatic number plate recognition market report has been segmented on the basis of component, type, application, and region.

Automatic number plate recognition also known by its acronym ANPR, uses number plates for recognition of vehicles. It is an image processing technology that helps to detect vehicle and sends information for computer processing which can be stored for creation for automatic number plate recognition applications.

Increasing installation of automatic number plate recognition for traffic management as well as security and surveillance, owing to increasing demand for efficient traffic control is a key factor driving growth of the global automatic number plate recognition market. In addition, increasing preference for automatic number plate recognition by law enforcement agencies is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing requirement for intelligent monitoring by video analytics is a factor expected to support growth of the global automatic number plate recognition market over the forecast period.

However, lack of consistence in designs of number plates affects number plate recognition systems is a factor that may hamper growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of automatic number plate recognition system for parking management and increasing usage of cloud-based storage systems for number plate recognition are factors that can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Among the type segments, the fixed ANPR systems segment accounts for significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Fixed automatic number plate recognition systems are used by government agencies for identifying and tracking location of vehicles within certain road network. Increasing its use for parking management and traffic management is a factor fueling growth of this segment in the target market.

Among the application segments, the electronic toll collection segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing installations of electronic toll control systems on highways is a factor propelling growth of this segment in the global market.

Market in Europe accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. High adoption of automatic number plate recognition by law enforcement agencies and for traffic management is a factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, presence of prominent players in countries in Europe is another factor supporting growth of the automatic number plate recognition market.

Market in North America expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing adoption of technologically advanced security systems. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing number of highways and growing public infrastructure, especially in emerging economies is a factor fueling growth of the automatic number plate recognition market in Asia Pacific.

Triggers

Frame Grabbers

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Software

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras

Others

Mobile ANPR Systems

Fixed ANPR Systems

Portable ANPR Systems

Access Control

Law Enforcement

Traffic Management

Parking Management

Electronic Toll Collection

