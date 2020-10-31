Global Lemon Essential Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lemon Essential Oil Market.

The global lemon essential oil market report has been segmented on the basis of nature, end user, sales channel, and region.

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Introduction

Lemon is source of vitamin C, and is a multipurpose essential oil that is used in making beauty products mainly for cleaning purposes. In addition, lemon essential oil stimulates alleviate pain, makes immune system stronger, and helps in weight loss. It is considered as an essential oil as it contains high amount of powerful antioxidant named d-limonene. The antioxidants present in lemon oil enables individuals to prevent any bacteria or fungi from entering our body, thereby reducing inflammation. Lemon essential oil has various properties such as cleanse and purify with refreshing fragrance.

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing use of lemon essential oil in pharmaceuticals industry is a major factor driving growth of the global market. In addition, growing use of organic lemon essential oil for aromatherapy is another factor fueling growth of the global lemon essential oil market. Growing awareness regarding side effects allopathy medicines and benefits of organic medicines is resulting into increasing demand for organic medicines. Rising use of lemon essential oil in cosmetics owing to its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, coupled with growing preference for natural cosmetics among individuals is a factor expected to propel growth of the target market in the forecast period. Moreover, d-limonene has been proved as a cancer-fighting antioxidant, and is expected to support growth of the market.

Rapidly growing global nutraceuticals market, coupled with rising demand for lemon essential oils for production of medicines with natural ingredients for treating Vitamin C deficiency in patients is expected to drive growth of the market to a significant extent.

However, high cost of products can hamper global market growth. In addition, it can sometimes cause irritation and allergy to the individuals with sensitive skin and can have harmful side-effects on user if not used properly as lemon oil is highly concentrated. These factors expected to hamper growth of the global lemon essential oil market.

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the nature segments, the organic lemon essential oil segment is expected to register significant growth rate in the global lemon essential oil market. Rising demand for organic lemon essential oils owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of organic products.

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Regional Analysis

Europe market is estimated to account for significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising demand and awareness for medical products, beauty products, home care products. In food & beverage industry, lemon essential oil is majorly used to improve the multifunctional and nutritional profile that offers more health benefits. Asia Pacific market is expected to register lucrative growth rate in the global market over the next 10 years owing to rising demand for the products in various end-use applications. North America market is projected to account for a revenue share of X.X% in the global market, owing to rising demand for medicines with no harmful effects.

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Households

Segmentation Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Retail

e-Commerce

