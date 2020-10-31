Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blister Packaging Equipment Market.

Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global blister packaging equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of product form, process type, equipment type, technology, end use industry, and region.

Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Overview

Blister packaging refers to pre-formed packaging of various goods such as pharmaceuticals, small consumer goods, and food items in order to protect them from outer elements of the environment including air, moisture, and avoid contamination. Blister packaging equipment is machinery used to seal products usually with a paper backing or aluminum or film seal.

Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Dynamics

Blister packaging equipment aids to package goods in a hygienic and sophisticated way and prevent products from damages. This is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, this machinery helps to avoid wastages during the packaging process, because of blisters are designed as fixed quantity-based, which is another factor expected to augment the target market growth. In addition, increasing demand for blister packaging equipment in order to automate the process of manufacturing is another factor expected to support revenue growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing adoption of these machinery among pharmaceuticals in order to accomplish weather resistant and hygienic packaging is a factor projected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, by using this equipment production cost can be lowered as it aids to bulk production in less time.

However, the high cost and maintenance cost of such machinery are some of the major factors projected to hamper target market growth. In addition, the escalating cost of raw materials may restrain growth of the global blister packaging equipment market.

Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the semi-solid packaging segment is expected to register substantial growth.

Among the technology segments, the thermoforming segment is anticipated to account for significant revenue share in the global market.

Among the process type segments, the automatic segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to less need for supervision.

Among the end use industry segments, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to contribute majority revenue shares, owing to increasing demand for these types of machinery among pharmaceutical industries.

Among the equipment type segments, the rotary blister system segment is projected to register substantial growth.

Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Blister packaging equipment market in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to account for major revenue shares in the target market, owing to rising demand for blister packaging technology among various sectors including, pharmaceuticals, small consumer goods, and food. North America blister packaging equipment market is projected to contribute significant revenue shares, owing to the strong presence of the healthcare sector. Countries such as China, Japan, Italy, and Germany are majorly manufacturing and exporting this machinery which is another factor anticipated to support revenue growth of the target market. Markets in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to register considerable growth.

Global Blister Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Solid Packaging

Semi-solid Packaging

Liquid Packaging

Segmentation by Process Type:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Segmentation by Equipment Type:

Rotary Blister System

Inline Filler System

Shuttle Blisters System

Segmentation by Technology:

Heat Sealing

Cold Sealing

Ultrasonic Sealing

Thermoforming

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Small Consumer Electronics

Food

