Global Moisture Analyzer Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Moisture Analyzer market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Moisture Analyzer Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global moisture analyzer market report has been segmented on the basis of equipment type, analyzing technique, vertical, and region.

Global Moisture Analyzer Market: Overview

Moisture analyzer is a fixed or portable moisture meter designed for moisture determination on the basis of established moisture measurement principle. It is used in various industries such as construction, manufacturing, paper and pulp, biomass, agriculture, food processing, etc. Process of measurement of moisture content in trace amounts or high levels of moisture in gases, liquid, or solids is called moisture analysis. There are various methods used for moisture analysis. One method is a loss on drying method, in which the weight of the sample is measured, then heated, and its weight is measured again. From the weight before drying, the weight after drying is subtracted. Loss of mass is used for determining loss of the moisture.

Global Moisture Analyzer Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for moisture analyzer in various end-use industries is a major factor driving growth of the global moisture analyzer market. In addition, the high adoption of automation technology in various industries is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Moisture analyzer offers quick and accurate measurement of the moisture content in the sample. It is versatile and rugged as well as can be used for various applications. These are also some of the factors fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, technological advancements in heat based moisture analyzers is a factor expected to support growth of the global moisture analyzer market over the forecast period.

However, the lack of skilled personals is a factor that may hamper growth of the global moisture analyzer market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for in-line moisture analyzers in the automation industry can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Moisture Analyzer Market: Segment Analysis

Among the analyzing technique segments, the near-infrared segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing use of the near-infrared analyzing technique in manufacturing processes is a factor anticipated to fuel growth of this segment in the target market.

Among the vertical segments, the food and beverage segment is accounted for a significant share in terms of revenue in terms and is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. Government regulations regarding the maintenance of moisture content in food products in the food and beverage sector are resulting in high demand for moisture analyzer among end users.

Global Moisture Analyzer Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing industrial sector, especially in China and India, is a factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Increasing adoption of automation, as well as rising environmental concerns, are also factors factor propelling growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific. In addition, government initiatives for green initiatives are expected to augment growth of the moisture analyzer market in this region. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Europe, Latin America, and Middle East &Africa.

Global Moisture Analyzer Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Equipment Type:

Handheld

In-line

Desktop-Mounted

Segmentation by Analyzing Technique:

Radio Frequency

Capacitance

Karl Fischer Titration

Drying Oven

Microwave

Loss-on-Drying

Near-infrared

Segmentation by Vertical:

Research and Academics

Chemical and Petroleum

Wood, Paper, and Pulp

Water Treatment and Biomass

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Metal and Mining

Semiconductor

Plastic and Polymer

Food and Beverage

