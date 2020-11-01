Global Autonomous Aircraft Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Autonomous Aircraft Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Autonomous Aircraft Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Autonomous Aircraft market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global artificial intelligence chip market report has been segmented on the basis of autonomy component, technology, end use, and region.

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market: Overview

Autonomous aircraft is aircraft powered with propellers, with the human pilot onboard. It can be divided into two categories namely increasingly autonomous and fully autonomous. Autonomous aircraft are designed according to its application sectors such as defence and commercial. Autonomous aircraft is expected to increase focus on managing the mission than flying the machine.

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for commercial autonomous aircraft as an efficient way of travelling is a major factor driving growth of the global autonomous aircraft market. In addition, autonomous aircraft improve efficiency, reduces human errors and cost are some of the factors expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of autonomous aircraft for combat, intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance, electronic warfare, etc. is a factor fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, the adoption of artificial intelligence in aircraft to improve its efficiency and functioning is a factor expected to augment growth of the global autonomous aircraft market in the near future.

However, government regulations and safety concerns regarding the occurrence of errors or emergency situations autonomous aircraft are factors that may hamper growth of the global autonomous aircraft market. In addition, the lack of developed infrastructure required for autonomous aircraft is another factor that could affect growth of the target market. Nevertheless, growing trend of autonomous vehicles and systems can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market: Segment Analysis

Among the autonomy component segments, the software segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. the increasing use of software algorithms that provide instruction to aircraft for management of the various installed system as well as control and monitor autonomous aircraft are some of the factors driving growth of the software segment in the global market.

Among the end use segments, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing installation of autonomy components for making commercial aircraft more autonomous is a factor anticipated to propel growth of the commercial aircraft segment in the global market in the coming years.

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America is expected to accounts for a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Presence of prominent aircraft manufacturers is the key driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing demand for autonomous aircraft is a factor anticipated to support growth of the target market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register average growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Increasing military budget in developing countries is anticipated to propel growth of the autonomous aircraft market in Asia Pacific region in the next 10 years.

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Autonomy Component:

Cameras

Software

Air Data Inertial Reference Units (ADIRU)

Intelligent Servos

Flight Management Computers

Radars and Transponders

Propulsion Systems

Actuation System

Segmentation by Technology:

Fully Autonomous

Increasingly Autonomous (IA)

Segmentation by end use:

Passenger Air Vehicle

Commercial Aircraft

Combat and ISR

Cargo and Delivery Aircraft

Air Medical Services

Personal Air Vehicle

Others

