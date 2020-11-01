Global Green Cooling Technologies Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Green Cooling Technologies Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Green Cooling Technologies market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global green cooling technologies market report has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry, application, and region.

Global Green Cooling Technologies Market: Overview

Green cooling technologies are environmentally friendly refrigeration and air-conditioning technology with minimum harmful impact on the environment. Green cooling technologies are based on two major factors namely climate friendly refrigerant and high energy efficiency that helps in curbing emissions of harmful gases.

Global Green Cooling Technologies Market: Dynamics

Increasing population count on a global scale, coupled with rapid urbanization is giving rise to an increasing demand for HVACs. HVACs cause emission of greenhouse gases, which has a negative impact on the environment. In order to reduce greenhouse emission, which includes both direct and indirect emission, green cooling technologies are being integrated with HVACs these days. Therefore, increasing demand for HVACs, combined with increasing production has resulted in an increasing demand for green cooling technologies, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global green cooling technologies market over the forecast period. Harmful effects of climate change, which is a direct result of greenhouse gas emission have raised concerns among various non profitable organization working for the betterment of the environment. Increasing initiatives and support from such organization is also expected to trigger demand for green cooling technologies in the coming years. In addition, stringent regulations of governments of various economies in order to promote green technologies is expected to accelerate growth of the global market. Additional factors driving growth of the global market include rapid development of industrial and commercial sector and rising growth of the global real-estate sector.

However, high installation cost has resulted in inadequate unit sales of green cooling technologies, which is expected to affect the market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Intensive research and development have resulted in new green cooling technologies, which is expected to create growth opportunities for the players in the global market and augment growth of the global market in the coming years. Some worth mentioning technologies of recent times are solar-powered air conditioning, DeVAP air conditioning, sustainable retrofits, smart thermostats, recyclable ductwork.

Global Green Cooling Technologies Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end-use industry segments, the mobile air conditioning segment is expected to dominate in the global market over the forecast period. Among the segments based on applications, the residential application segment is anticipated to dominate with major revenue share and continue to dominate in the next few years. However, the commercial segment is estimated to grow at higher rate in the coming years.

Global Green Cooling Technologies Market: Regional Analysis

North America market is currently dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share, owing to stringent regulations by the government to promote green cooling technologies in various sectors in the region. Avoidance of any regulation leads to penalties, which is obligating the users to adopt green cooling technologies, which is further expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. The Europe green cooling technologies market is also expected to register a substantial growth rate in the coming years. Market in U.K, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, are expected to contribute majorly in terms of both value and volume over the forecast period.

Global Green Cooling Technologies Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Mobile air conditioning

Air conditioning chillers

Unitary air conditioning

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

