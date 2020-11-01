Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dried Fruit Ingredient Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dried Fruit Ingredient market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global dried fruit ingredient market report has been segmented on the basis of fruit type, nature, form, application, and region.

Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market: Overview

Dried fruit is derived through removing the water content to a certain extent by using sun drying method or by using particular types of dehydrators or dryers. Utilization of dried fruit has a long tradition dating back to the fourth millennium BC in Mesopotamia and is valued owing to its nutritional properties, sweet taste, and extended shelf life.

Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for high fiber food ingredients coupled with awareness regarding various health benefits associated with dried foods are some of the key factors projected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing production of dried fruits across the globe is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the global market. Growing consumption of dried fruit ingredients can be attributed to changing eating preferences of the consumers coupled with increasing disposable income. This is another factor anticipated to propel the target market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of dried fruits and ingredients as a gifting option on various special occasions or in festivals celebrated in developed as well as developing countries is a factor expected to fuel growth of the global market.

However, overconsumption of dried fruits may cause several health issues such as constipation, tooth decay, etc. This is one of the major factor anticipated to hamper the global market growth. In addition, drying of these fruits may result in loss of nutrients and may have less beneficial as compared to non-dried fruits, which is another factor which may challenge growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the fruit types segment, the raisins segment is expected to contribute to significant revenue shares of the global market. this can be attributed to rising demand for raisins among the beverage industry for brewing.

Among the nature segments, the organic segment is projected to register significant growth, owing to growing inclination of the health-conscious population towards organic food products.

Among the form segments, the powder segment is anticipated to register substantial growth, which can be attributed to increasing application of the whole dried fruits in various confectionery items such as fruit bars, chocolate bars, etc.

Among the application segments, the breakfast cereals segment is expected to account for significant shares of the global market, in terms of revenue, owing to increasing consumption of healthy breakfast cereals as a nutritional diet especially, among the health-conscious population.

Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dried fruit ingredient market is projected to contribute to significant revenue shares during the forecast. This is attributed to growing consumption of high fiber containing food products coupled with increasing awareness regarding various health benefits offered by dried fruits. In addition, increasing adoption of dried fruit powders in various nutritious food products, especially in baby food is a factor expected to support the revenue growth of the target market in the region. North America is projected to dominate the dried fruit ingredient market and will continue its dominance over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the high production of dried fruits.

Global Dried Fruit Ingredient Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Fruit Type:

Tropical & Exotic Fruits

Raisins

Berries

Segmentation by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by Form:

Slices & Granulates

Whole Dried Fruits

Powder

Segmentation by Application:

Breakfast Cereals

Baked Goods

Desserts

Confectioneries

Ready Meals

Others (Beverages, Soups, etc.)

