Global Industrial Tapes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Tapes Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Tapes market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Industrial Tapes Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global industrial tapes market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, backing material, application, and region.

Global Industrial Tapes Market: Overview

Industrial tapes are used in many different applications such as bonding, masking, sealing, packaging, wrapping, electrical insulation, and other specialized applications. Industrial tapes have unique properties i.e. advance in adhesive technology, ease of use, and high level of adhesive strength compared to normal conventional tapes.

Global Industrial Tape Market: Dynamics

by industrial tapes offer various advantages and features such as physical and chemical properties, high productivity, moisture & high temperature resistance, is a key factor expected to boost adoption of these tapes and drives growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of industrial tape in rapidly growing automotive industry and increasing research and development activities for technologically advanced solvent-free, environmentally-friendly products, are expected to fuel the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising application scope in the electrical & electronics and construction industries is another major factor estimated to support revenue growth of the potential market in the next 10 years.

Latest trend shows that, manufacturers are focusing on application of industrial tapes for operations such as electronic components assembly, vehicle assembly, heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) operations, and packaging. Moreover, for overall stability and agility of the vehicle, along with increasing replacement of screws and fasteners with industrial adhesives is another emerging trend in the global market.

However, fluctuating raw material prices could hamper growth of the global industrial tapes market.

Global Industrial Tapes Market: Segment Analysis

Global industrial tapes market is segmented on the basis of product type, backing material, application, and geography.

On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented into aluminum tapes, filament tapes, and others. The filament tapes segment is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period owing to large-scale packaging and carton sealing.

By backing material, the global market is segmented into paper, cloth/fabric, polymeric, and metallic. The polymeric backings segment accounts for major market share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the automotive segment is projected to contribute larger share in the global market.

Industrial Tapes Market: Region Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Growth in the huge automobile and electronics industry, along with industrialization is expected to offer growth opportunities for the target market. High demand for automobiles and changing consumer lifestyles in emerging countries such as China and India in the region, are some of the other factors expected to favors industrial tapes market positively. In addition, increasing manufacturing facilities, increasing disposable income, and rising demand for industrial tapes, are expected to drive growth of the target market. The market in North America and Europe is expected to witness moderate growth in the target market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of advanced material technology.

Global Industrial Tapes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Aluminum Tapes

Filament Tapes

Others (Duct Tapes, Adhesive Transfer Tapes)

Segmentation by Backing Material:

Paper

Cloth/fabric

Polymeric (PE, PP, PVC)

Metallic (Aluminum, Copper)

By Application:

Automotive

Construction

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Others (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Marine)

