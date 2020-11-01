Global Kosher Food Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Kosher Food Market.

Global Kosher Food Market: Overview

Kosher food products are those type of products that conform to the rules and regulation of Jewish law. The variety of kosher food products easily available in the market including bread, pasta, juices, cereals, and others. In addition, the kosher certified food products are very popular especially among the Jewish and non-Jewish communities across the globe.

Global Kosher Food Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for kosher food across the globe due to the rising popularity of healthy, unique, and allergen-free food products among individuals are some of the key factors fueling the global market growth. In addition, rising urbanization in developed and developing countries, changing lifestyles, and increasing per capita income of individuals are some major factors forecasted to support the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Increasing health consciousness among individuals and rising preference for kosher certified food products especially among the celiac disorders and lactose intolerance patients across the globe are some factors expected to boost growth of the global market. In addition, growing preference for high-quality natural food products among Jewish consumers and rising number of restaurant or hotel visitors to consume kosher certified food either once in a while or on special occasions. These are major factors projected to boost the demand for target product across the globe and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, an increasing variety of kosher certified food products and high focus on gluten-free certification by major kosher food manufacturers across the globe are other factors projected to proliferate growth of the target market in the upcoming years.

However, intense competition among the kosher food providers is a key factor projected to hamper growth of the global kosher food market. In addition, the availability of kosher food substitutes in the market is a challenging factor that may affect growth of the target market.

Global Kosher Food Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing consumption of pareve food products across the globe due to the rising popularity of kosher pareve-certified products among individuals is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the pareve segment among the product type segments.

Among the application segment, the snack food segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global kosher food market, owing to the high consumption of kosher snack food products across the globe.

Global Kosher Food Market: Region Analysis

The kosher food market in Europe dominates in the global market in terms of revenue, owing to high consumption of kosher certified food products and high health consciousness among individuals in the countries such as UK, Italy, Germany, and France in this region. The market in North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global market, owing to the rising number of celiac disorders and lactose intolerance patients, high Jewish consumer expenditure of kosher food products, and high presence of kosher food providers in the countries such as Canada and US in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to growing awareness about the variety of kosher food products in the countries such as India, Japan, and China in this region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising Jewish and non-Jewish communities in countries in these regions.

Global Kosher Food Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Dairy

Meat

Pareve

Segmentation by Application:

Seafood

Processed Meat and Poultry

Beverages

Staples

Snack Food

Bakery and Confectionery

