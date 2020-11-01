Global Automotive Roof System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Roof System Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Roof System Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Roof System market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automotive Roof System Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive roof system market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Automotive Roof System Market: Overview

An automotive roof is an integral part of an automobile, as it aids to protect passengers sitting in the car from rain, sunlight, wind and other environmental conditions. It also aids to add aesthetic value to automotive.

Global Automotive Roof System Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for automobiles coupled with rising disposable income is one of the key factors expected to drive global market growth. Increasing inclination towards luxurious lifestyle, continuous product enhancements by manufacturers in passenger vehicles regarding technology, design and other aspects are some other factors expected to fuel demand for the automotive roof system. Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing on the minimalizing weight of automotive and hence using light-weight materials including polycarbonate and aluminium for production of vehicles, which is one of the major factors expected to support target market growth over the forecast period.

However, the high cost associated with the installation of these roofing systems is a factor projected to hamper growth of the target market. In addition, low penetration of the convertible roof system in mid segment vehicles is another factor expected to challenge the target market growth.

Global Automotive Roof System Market: Segment Analysis

Among type segments, the panorama roof system segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to its characteristic including better visual appearance and comfort.

Among material segments, the polycarbonate segment is projected to account significant revenue share of the global market, owing to its properties including light-weight and durability.

Among vehicle type segments, the utility vehicle segment is expected to register considerable growth owing to increasing adoption of these type vehicles for carrying minimal weight shipments which in turn expected increase demand for these vehicles.

Among distribution channel segments, the aftermarket segment is projected to contribute a significant share of the target market, in terms of revenue, owing to the availability of ample variety and requirement specific automotive parts.

Global Automotive Roof System Market: Regional Analysis

Europe automotive roof system market is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles. Moreover, the high disposable income of the population and inclination towards luxurious lifestyle are some other factors augment target market growth in this region. The market for automotive roof system in North America is expected to register substantial growth, owing to the increasing demand for light-weight vehicles. Moreover, the strong presence of leading automotive manufactures is a factor expected to create a huge demand for automotive roof system and hence expected to support revenue growth of the target market in the region. Asia Pacific automotive roof system market is projected to account significant growth, owing to the high demand for luxury vehicles. In addition, rapid urbanization, improved standard of living, and increasing demand for technologically advanced automotive and vehicle accessories among the urban population are some factors fueling growth of the target market in the region. Markets in Latin America and the Middle East are expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Roof System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Sunroof System

Panorama Roof System

Solar Roof System

Multi-optional Roof System

Convertible Roof System

Segmentation by Material:

Steel

Aluminum

Polycarbonate

Others (vinyl and canvas)

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Sedan

Hatchback

Utility Vehicle

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Aftermarket

OEMs

