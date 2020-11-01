Global Automotive Filters Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Filters Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Filters market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive filters market report has been segmented on the basis of filter type, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Automotive Filters Market: Overview

Automotive filters help the engine to operate in smooth manner and to extend service life of the vehicle. There are different types of filters used in the automotive sector including oil filter, cabin filter, fuel filter, air filter, and others. The key purpose of automotive filters is catch impurities such as dust filters is to enable, pollen, and other unwanted air particles that reduce the fuel consumption and carbon emission by ensuring good combustion.

Global Automotive Filters Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for automobiles is the major factor driving the growth of automotive filters market across the globe. In addition, technological advancements regarding additional functions and features along with rising awareness levels regarding global air pollution are anticipated to bolster growth of the target market. Moreover, Government and associations such as Car Care Council (CCC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has amended national program for greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

However, adoption of electric vehicles may hamper growth of the automotive filter market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Filters Market: Segment Analysis

Among the filter type segments, the cabin filters segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market.

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger cars segment is expected to account major revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the distribution channel segments, the OEM segment is estimated to be the largest revenue contributing segment in the target market.

Global Automotive Filters Market: Region Analysis

Asia Pacific accounts for significant share in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand for automobile production from emerging countries such as China and India, heavy investments in R&D activities, and presence of major manufacturers in countries in the region are some factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Moreover, government initiatives such as Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026, National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020, and ˜Make in India program are anticipated to have a positive impact on the automotive filter market in this region. In addition, vehicular emission norms such as Bharat Stage IV, Bharat Stage V and Bharat Stage VI have been defined and necessitating utilization of best quality of fuel and air filters for the automobile makers. Bharat Stage V norms mandates diesel particulate filter to be fitted in every diesel light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles manufactured in India.

The market in Europe accounts for significant revenue share in the global market and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing need for efficiency and productivity along with increasing manufacturing activities. Stringent rules and regulations addressing safety and low carbon emissions in order to reduce or lowers air pollution is expected to fuel demand for the target product over the forecast period. Moreover, government in countries such as Germany, Italy, and the UK has imposed some stringent laws regarding vehicular pollution. For instance, the UK government has set statutory target to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 26% by the end of 2020.

Global Automotive Filters Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Filter Type:

Fuel Filter

Diesel Filter

Gasoline Filter

Engine Oil Filter

Engine Air Filter

Cabin Air Filter

Steering Filter

Coolant Filter

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

LCV

HCV

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

