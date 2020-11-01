Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silicone Structural Glazing Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Silicone Structural Glazing market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global silicone structural glazing market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, end-use, and region.

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market: Overview

Silicone structural glazing is a system in which glass, metal, or other panel material is bonded to the structure of a building. It is specially designed to give the structure transparency, higher movement capability, maintain thermal efficiency, and load bearing capacity through the structural silicone sealant to the structure of the building.

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market: Dynamics

The growing construction industry and increasing adoption for energy-efficient buildings, are some of the factors expected to fuel growth of silicone structural glazing market over the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in glass technology and installation of advanced facade systems in residential construction activities are the key factors anticipated to propel demand for silicon structural glazing and drive growth of the target market. Moreover, rise in demand for green buildings and increasing investments for infrastructural development in emerging countries such as china and India along with rising adoption of the smart city concept are some of the factors expected to provide significant growth opportunities for growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Latest trend shows that, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to reduce the overall costs and improve the quality of glass over the forecast period. However, high capital investments and government stringent regulations regarding carbon emissions are some of the factors may hamper growth of the silicone structural glazing market.

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market: Segment Analysis

Global silicone structural glazing market has been segmented based on product type, material type, end-use and region.

By product type, the four-sided structural segment is projected to dominate the silicone structural glazing market over the forecast period.

Based on the material type, the market has been segmented into glass panels, aluminum structural framing, silicone sealants and ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber (EPDM). The glass panels segment is expected to register significant growth rate in the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of End-use, the target market is segmented into residential and non-residential. The non-residential segment is contributed the major revenue share to the target market.

Silicone Structural Glazing Market: Region Analysis

Among regions, Asia Pacific dominates the silicone structural glazing market, owing to the introduction of green building norms by various regulatory authorities such as Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) and other in countries in the region. Additionally, favorable government policies and initiatives to encourage green construction is giving a new way for growth of the market. Moreover, increasing construction activities, increasing infrastructure investment in various countries in the region such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore, is also expected to support demand for silicone structural glazing market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, growth in the North America silicone structural glazing market is attributed to the increase in usage of target product in end-use sectors such as commercial, public, and residential buildings.

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Four-Sided Structural Glazing

Two-Sided Structural Glazing

Slope Glazing

Stepped Glass Glazing

U-Shaped Glazing

Total Vision Systems Glazing

Segmentation by Material Type:

Glass Panels

Aluminum Structural Framing

Silicone Sealants

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Rubber (EPDM)

Segmentation by End-use:

Residential

Non-residential

