Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global geospatial imagery analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, collective medium, industry vertical, and region.

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: Overview

Geospatial imagery comprises of a wide range of imagery products that provide information and exploration of human activities and natural phenomena that are or have occurred on Earth’s surface. The geospatial imagery data is gathered by dividing spectral imaging by light spectrum into multiple bands which detects wavelengths that are beyond human vision.

The geospatial imagery analytic applications offer capabilities such as visual analysis of patterns, geographic mapping, integration of applications, load and operate data, display outcomes, and analysis of geospatial data that is collected from various sources such as GPS, satellite imagery, mapping, geotagging, and many other. These offerings generate significant or intelligent information which can be important to make important organization or business decisions.

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing preferences to adopt analytics technologies among various geospatial imagery organizations is a key factor to fuel market growth across the globe in the coming 10 years. As analytics in its capability to analyze and display critical assets, manage situational awareness, and connect various assets to adhere law enforcement or to provide the system with intelligent information.

Increasing need to adopt geospatial imagery by law enforcements owing to its ability to depicts exactly same location, characteristics, and features of both constructed and natural Earth’s surface.

Increasing use of geospatial imagery is driving the analytics demand due to growing geospatial data that encompass multispectral or hyperspectral images, and aerial photographs which is gathered from sensor responses to specific portions of the electromagnetic spectrum by digital elevation models and maps. This is also a factor expected to boost growth of the global market.

However, stringent implementation of various government regulations on gathering geospatial information and complexity associated with integration of geospatial imagery analytics data with enterprise solutions are major factors that may restraint growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the imagery analytics segment is expected to dominate in the global market owing to its cost efficiency than video analytics. Also, ease in taking aerial photographs either vertically or obliquely, or overlapping photographs taken from different positions which can be used to view stereoscopically to emphasize topographic features is also a factor to boost growth of the imagery analytics segment in the near future.

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: Region Analysis

Increasing use of geospatial imagery analytics by various industry verticals in North America region is a factor to support growth of the global market. One of the major vertical using geospatial imagery analytics is Oil & Gas for monitoring oil sands mines especially in Alberta is also a factor to support growth of the target market in the North American countries such as Canada.

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Video Analytics

Imagery Analytics

Segmentation by Collective Medium:

Satellites

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

Others (Aircraft, Helicopters, Heli-kites, Air Balloons, Kites, and Airships)

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

State Governments

Defense & Security

Mining & Manufacturing

Environmental Monitoring

Engineering & Construction

Energy, Utility, and Natural Resources

Others (Education, Agriculture Healthcare & Life Sciences, Forensics, and Space Exploration & Oceanographic Exploration)

