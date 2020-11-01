Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global third-party logistics (3PL) market report has been segmented on the basis of service type, mode of transport, end-use industry, and region.

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Overview

Third-party logistics (abbreviated as 3PL or TPL) in logistics and supply chain management is a companys use of third-party businesses for outsourcing the components of warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services. Third-party logistics service providers are specialized in the unified operation of transportation and warehousing services that can be customized according to needs of consumers depending upon market conditions and to fulfill the demands as well as delivery service requirements for their goods.

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing cross-boundary trade activities is one of the major factor projected to drive growth of the global market. Growing demand for effective inventory management and adoption of new technologies in order to improve the efficiency of the supply chain are some other factors expected to propel the target market growth. Growing popularity of IoT-based services and automation of logistics services are some factors creating lucrative opportunities for growth of the global market.

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the service type segments, the domestic transportation management (DTM) segment is expected to account significant revenue shares of the global market.

Among the mode of transport segments, the roadways segment is projected to register significant growth, owing to rapidly growing infrastructure development activities by the governments that includes roadways construction and increasing investments in order to develop road transport networks.

Among the end-use industry segments, the retail segment is expected to contribute significant shares of the global market, in terms of revenue, which can be attributed to increasing inclination of retailers towards adopting 3PL services for data-driven analytical solutions for predictive analytics in order to manage their fleet, distribution strategies and minimize the cost of inventory management.

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Regional Analysis

Third-party logistics (3PL) market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth, owing to the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. In addition, the economic growth of developing countries such as India and China is another factor expected to propel the target market growth. Furthermore, increasing investment by government authorities in roads, railways, and airways in order to develop the overall infrastructure for effective transportation is a factor expected to support the revenue growth of the target market in the region.

North America is expected to account for significant shares in third-party logistics (3PL) market, which can be attributed to the increasing demand for logistics software. In addition, increasing investments in order to improve optimization of route and visibility are some other factors expected to fuel the demand for third-party logistics services. Moreover, growing need for customized supply chain and transportation services for making the organized movement of goods is a factor fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing product tracking requirements along with rising necessity cold chains are some additional factor propelling growth of the target market in the region.

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Service Type:

Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight forwarding

Value Added Logistics Services (VALs)

Warehousing & Distribution (W&D)

International Transportation Management (ITM)

Segmentation by Mode of Transport:

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Automotive

