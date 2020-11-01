Global Trampoline Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Trampoline Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Trampoline market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global trampoline market report has been segmented as per product type, end-user, sales channel, and region.

Global Trampoline Market: Overview

Trampoline is a device which consists of strong fabric that is stretched over steel frame with the help of coiled springs and a piece of taut. Trampoline largely used among individuals for recreational and competitive purposes. There are mini, medium, and large size trampoline coupled with different shapes, patterns, and sizes and are very popular across the globe. In addition, trampoline has a folding mechanism which helps to carry trampoline from one place to another place.

Global Trampoline Market: Dynamics

Growing awareness among individuals about different health benefits associated with trampoline activity such as increase energy level, improve lung capacity, improve muscle tone, enhance lymphatic system function, strengthen heart, and others. This is primary factor expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of recreational trampoline in many places including school gyms, playgrounds, adult health clubs, homes, and others and growing preference for competitive trampoline among athletes for trampolining Olympic sport. These are major factor projected to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Growing popularity of waterproof trampoline coupled with different sizes and shapes in emerging economies and increasing number of trampoline parks across the globe resulting in rising demand for trampoline in developed and developing countries. In addition, increasing demand for trampoline due to different features associated with it such as softer bounce, safe, durable, flexible netting, frame protection, spring-free, and others. These are among other factors expected to propel growth of the global trampoline market.

Furthermore, high focus on product promotional strategies and increasing use of high-quality raw materials for the manufacturing of innovative trampoline by trampoline manufacturers are some factors expected to proliferate growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

However, less penetration of trampoline in rural and semi-urban areas and less knowledge about proper methods of trampoline are major factors projected to hamper growth of the global trampoline market.

Global Trampoline Market: Segment Analysis

High adoption of commercial trampoline in developed and developing countries and growing popularity of Olympic games across the globe are expected to register highest growth of commercial segment among the end-user segments.

Among the sales channel segments, e-commerce segment is projected to register fastest growth in the global trampoline market. Availability of a wide range of trampoline, easy payment, free home delivery, easy product exchange and return, product comparison, and other facilities provided by e-commerce industry to the consumers.

Global Trampoline Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global market, owing to high popularity of Olympic trampoline sport and an increasing number of athletes in countries such as Canada and the US in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the global market. High adoption of residential trampoline among parents due to increasing children obesity concern and high health consciousness among individuals in countries such as India and China in the region. The market in Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa are forecasted to register moderate revenue growth, owing to increasing awareness about various beneficial properties associated with trampoline device in countries in these regions.

