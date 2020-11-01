Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Luxury Massage Chair Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Luxury Massage Chair market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global luxury massage chair market report has been segmented as per massage chair nature, product type, application, sales channel, and region.

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market: Overview

Luxury massage chair is mainly used for body massage by commercial and residential users as per their requirement to relive body pain, physical or mental stress, and health and fitness related issues. There are mainly two types of luxury massage chairs available across the globe viz. traditional and robotic massage chairs.

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for luxury massage chair in many regions across the globe due to rising awareness about various massage therapies which are beneficial for all types of pain and stress treatment among individuals is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing consumer preference shift towards the massage therapy due to various health benefits associated with luxury massage chair such as prevention of anxiety, high blood pressure, poor blood circulation, reduced symptoms of cancer, and depression are some key factors fueling growth of the target market.

Increasing health consciousness among individuals, busy lifestyle, and increasing preference for various massage therapies that offers various complementary therapies such as aromatherapy, acupressure, and physiotherapy is resulting into increasing demand for luxury massage chair across the globe.

Furthermore, increasing demand for fitness and health related products such as traditional massage chairs and robotic massage chairs which offers multiple health benefits including physical and mental relaxation is another key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global luxury massage chair market during forecast period.

However, high cost associated with luxury massage chairs is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global luxury massage chair market.

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market: Segment Analysis

Among sales channel, the E-commerce accounts expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising penetration of E-commerce industry, internet, and smartphones across the globe. In addition, various facilities and attractive discounts provided by retailers on E-commerce platform such as, product price comparison, easy exchange and return, free shipping, and home delivery.

Increasing disposable income of individuals across the globe is resulting into rising penetration of luxury massage chair among residential users. This is a primary factor driving revenue growth of the residential user segment among the application segment.

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the target market followed by market in Europe, owing to high penetration of luxury massage chairs in developed countries such as US, Canada, Germany, and UK in these regions. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a highest growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to increasing demand for luxury massage chairs due to rise in stress level and body pain among working professionals in various countries such as India, Japan, and China in this region. Market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness average growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about the luxury massage chairs among individuals in countries in these regions.

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by massage chair nature:

Traditional Massage Chairs

Robotic Massage Chairs

Segmentation by product type:

Heated Massage Chairs

Inversion Massage Chairs

Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

Full Body Massage Chairs

Air Massage Chairs

Segmentation by application:

Commercial User

Residential User

Segmentation by sales channel:

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

E-commerce

