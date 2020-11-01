Global Avocado Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Avocado Oil Market.

Global Avocado Oil Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global avocado oil market report has been segmented as per product type, nature, variety, application, and region.

Global Avocado Oil Market: Overview

Avocado oil is extracted from avocado fruit pulp, avocado is very high in potassium, fiber, healthy fats, rich texture, guacamole, and good flavor. Avocado oil is mainly used in cooking, and skin and hair care solutions.

Global Avocado Oil Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of healthy ingredients and food products across the globe due to rising awareness about healthy lifestyle among individuals is a key factor projected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing several health problems such as chronic diseases, obesity, heart diseases, and others among individuals resulting in growing demand for avocado oil across the globe is another factor expected to support growth of the global avocado oil market.

Growing demand for avocado oil across the globe due to increasing awareness among individuals about various health benefits associated with it such as reduced cholesterol improves heart health, relieves the pain of arthritis, improves skin and hair health, and others. This is major factor expected to fuel growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of avocado oil in the cosmetic industry for the manufacturing of various personal care product coupled with growing demand for organic and natural products across the globe are other factors expected to propel growth of the global market.

Furthermore, increasing research and development activities and rising promotional activities through various media channels such as TV, Newspaper, social media, and others by major avocado oil manufacturers across the globe are other factors expected to boost growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

However, availability of various avocado oil alternatives such as olive oil, hemp oil, chia seed oil, and others in the market expected to restraint growth of the target market. In addition, the high cost associated with avocado oil is a challenging factor projected to affect growth of the target market.

Global Avocado Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type, the extra virgin avocado oil segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global avocado oil market, owing to rapid adoption of extra virgin oil coupled with flavorful and healthy oil across the globe.

Increasing adoption of avocado oil among various food products in food and beverage industry across the globe and rising health conscious consumers across the globe are primary factors driving revenue growth of the pharmaceutical segment among the application segment.

Global Avocado Oil Market: Region Analysis

The North America avocado oil market accounted for highest revenue share followed by market in Europe and are projected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. High avocado fruit production and rapid adoption of avocado oil in cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries in countries such as Canada, US, Germany, France, Italy, and UK in these region. Asia Pacific market is expected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to rising health issues among individuals resulting in high demand for healthy oils in countries such as India, China, and Japan in this region. Market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to high popularity of avocado oil associated with various medicinal properties among individuals in countries in these region.

Global Avocado Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

Refined Avocado Oil

Virgin Avocado Oil

Blends Avocado Oil

Segmentation by Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Segmentation by Variety:

Pinkerton

Hass

Gwen

Lamb

Other (Bacon, Fuerte, Zutano)

Segmentation by Application:

Personal Care Products

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

