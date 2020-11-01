Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Supply Chain Risk Management Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Supply Chain Risk Management Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Supply Chain Risk Management market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global supply chain risk management market report has been segmented on the basis of solution, services, platform, end-use industry, and region.

Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market: Overview

Supply chain risk management (SCRM) is implementation of strategies to manage risk in the supply chain based on risk assessment in order to reduce weakness and ensuring continuity. Supply chain risk management involves identification, assessment, controlling, and mitigation of end-to-end supply chain risk.

Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market: Dynamics

Rising adoption of supply chain risk management in transport & logistics applications, owing to increasing its demand for planning, implementing, and controlling flow and storage of goods and services, which is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, supply chain risk management platform is not always considered as an effective solution for evaluating supply chain risks which in turn is expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing adoption of supply chain risk management in manufacturing industry in order to effectively manage the supply chain process.

Increasing development of innovative products and technological advancements are some factors expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over he forecast.

In addition, increasing investments for research and development activities to develop new and technologically advanced products is another factor expected to support growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Rising manufactures and service provides focus on development of strategic mergers, acquisition, and partnerships in order to enhance their business and improve their product and service offerings.

Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end-use industry segments, the government segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising focus on improving supply chain for threat assessment of contractor, sub-contractor or vendor.

Among solution type segments, the sustainable procurement solution segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for managing procurement risks such as low-quality raw material, high cost, delay in supplying material, sustainability, etc., by various manufacturing companies.

Among platform segments, the risk identification platform segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for risk identification platform for accessing effective allocation of resources.

Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global supply chain risk management market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of supply chain risk management platform by government agencies of various countries in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the target market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of supply chain risk management platform in transportation & logistics and manufacturing sector in this region.

Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by solution:

Supplier Risk Management Solutions

Sustainable Procurement Solutions

Logistics Management Solutions

Segmentation by services:

Managed Services

Consulting Services

Training Services

Segmentation by platform:

Dashboard and Reporting

Surveys and Self-Assessment

Workflow and Notification

Risk Identification

Segmentation by end-use industry:

Government

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas

Transport and Logistics

Food and Beverages

