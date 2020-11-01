Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Overview

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a type of blood product prepared from the serum. IVIGs are sterile products and purified IgG products are manufactured from pooled human plasma. Some of the diseases that intravenous immunoglobulin therapy can treat includes, immune deficiencies like immune thrombocytopenia, Kawasaki disease, lupus, myositis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, etc. There are many brands available of IVIG in market. Different brands contain different levels of antibodies in the formulations. IVIG is given generally through an intravenous route of administration. The length of the infusion may depend on the brand used as well as protocol at the hospital or infusion center.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of hemophilic patients globally is a key factor and is anticipated to drive growth of the target market over next ten years. In addition, rising prevalence diseases such as hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and others. Moreover, increasing geriatric population, rapidly increasing number of various types of neurological disorders and increasing investments in research and development activities of new products development by private as well as government bodies. The aforementioned are some of the other factors expected to boost revenue growth of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market over the forecast period. However, high cost and expense of therapy and stringent health regulations related to IVIG products are the factor expected to restraint revenue growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, myasthenia gravis is anticipated to hold for largest market share in terms of revenue. This is primarily attributed to, it is a type of autoimmune disorder of the postsynaptic neuromuscular junction which is characterized by weakness in bulbar, ocular, respiratory muscles, and limb. IVIG for treatment myasthenia gravis aids in destroying and neutralize autoantibodies in the bloodstream and block the production of new autoantibodies.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Trends

The key trends observed in the target market currently are, the established player in the market space is focus on receiving regulatory approval of FDA and thereby expanding its product offering as well as gaining more market share in the global market. In addition, players are adopting for various others extensive growth strategies such as distribution and other collaborative agreements in order to increase its share as well as market penetration into developing countries.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America is anticipated to hold major share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to, presence of the large plasma production facilities in US and increasing geriatric population that are suffering from various type of chronic diseases. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated witnessed highest CAGR in terms of revenue growth over the forecoming years. This is primarily due to, growing healthcare spending, rising incidences of immune disorders and diseases, and increasing awareness levels regarding immunoglobulin therapies in countries in the region.

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgE

IgD

Segmentation by application:

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Immunodeficiency Disease

Myasthenia Gravis

Others (include, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, etc.)

