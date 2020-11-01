Global Masterbatch Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Masterbatch Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Masterbatch Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Masterbatch market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Masterbatch Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global masterbatch market report has been segmented on the basis of type, polymer, application, and region.

Introduction

Masterbatch is liquid or a solid mixture of pigments or additive utilized for coloring or enhancing other properties of polymers including UV stabilizing, flame retardation, antilocking, and antistatic. Masterbatch can be utilized in several technological including blow, spinning, and injection, among others. Packaging industry has applications in various types of masterbatch, where white and color masterbatch are most commonly utilized segments.

Raw materials used for masterbatch production include carrier, dispersant, pigments, and some additives. The masterbatch market can be categorized into four segments – additive, white, color, and black. Additive masterbatch has various application in customized plastic products in end-use industries such as electronic appliances, automotive, textile, food and beverages packaging, and pharmaceutical packaging. Color masterbatch is utilized in the production of plastics for electronic appliances, automobiles, flexible packaging used for medicine and food and beverages packaging. Black masterbatch is primarily used in automotive, construction, and electronic industries.

Dynamics

Growing adoption for masterbatch in end-use industries such as automobile, packaging, and healthcare a major factor projected to drive the global masterbatch market growth. Rising building and construction industries for pipes & fittings, doors & windows, fences & fenestrations, and siding is among factor projected to drive growth of the global masterbatch market.

Rising demand for plastics from luxury goods and construction packaging industries are further expected to drive the global masterbatch market. Increasing investment in the automotive industry across various developed as well as developing countries. Increasing adoption of masterbatch for automotive applications as a replacement of metals with the plastics materials and rapid growth in emerging economies are some factors projected to drive the target market growth.

However, cheaper and low-quality product offerings is a major factor estimated to restraint the global masterbatch market growth.

Segment Insights

Among the type segments, the color masterbatch segment is projected to accounts for major revenue share in the global masterbatch market, owing to growing adoption in various applications including packaging, automotive, building & construction, consumer goods, textile, and agriculture, among others. Rising demand from the packaging segment is another major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the segment. The revenue of the color masterbatch segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Among the polymer segments, the polypropylene segment is anticipated to register a moderate revenue share in the global masterbatch market.

Among the application segments, the automotive segment is expected to account for a major revenue share in the global masterbatch market. The revenue of the automotive segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Region Insights

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for moderate revenue share in the global masterbatch market in 2019. Asia Pacific masterbatch market is projected to register highest growth, owing to high adoption in the packaging industry. Rising demand for masterbatch products from countries such as India, China, and Japan in this region is a factor expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Global Masterbatch Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Color Masterbatch

Additive Masterbatch

White Masterbatch

Black Masterbatch

Filler Masterbatch

Segmentation by Polymer:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Others (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polystyrene (PS))

Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others (Textile and Agriculture)

