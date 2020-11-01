Global Spine Surgery Robots Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Spine Surgery Robots Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Spine Surgery Robots market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global spine surgery robots market report has been segmented on the basis of application, method, product, end user, and region.

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market: Overview

Robots spine surgery use an innovative tool that assists spinal surgeons in performing a variety of surgical operations with high precision and accuracy. These type of surgery has numerous advantages over the traditional type of surgery and leads to a faster recovery time, ultimately returning patients to their less exposure to radiation, active lifestyles, shorter hospital stays, smaller incisions, and less risk for surgical complications. The robotic systems most often used in spinal surgery are namely masterslave systems and trajectory assistance robots.

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market: Dynamics

Growing number of surgical operations coupled with increasing incidence of chronic back pain are major factor driving growth of the global spine surgery robots market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) every year nearly 250,000 and 500,000 people suffering with a spinal cord injury (SCI) across the globe. In addition, growing geriatric population and increasing demand for minimally invasive operating procedures is another factor fueling growth of the global market.

Furthermore, developing medical infrastructure, rising health care expenditure, rising adoption of surgical robots for spine surgeries are also factors propelling growth of the global market. The majority of these injuries are due to causes such as falls or violence and road traffic crashes. In addition, alcohol consumption is estimated to be a factor in approximately 25% of all spinal cord injury cases.

However, stringent healthcare authority regulations and lack of skilled medical professional especially in developing economies are factor expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of application, spinal fusion segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and anticipated maintain its position in the near future. On the basis of method, minimally invasive surgery is expected to register highest CAGR, owing to higher healthcare expenditure. On the basis of end user, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register high revenue growth on the next ten years.

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market: Trends

Leading players are focusing on collaborating with various hospitals & ambulatory centers. In addition, established players are involved in adopting extensive growth strategies such as entering into alliances in order to developed technologically advance robots.

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing prevelance of spinal cord injury (SCI) especially in US is factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, in 2017, approximately 32,727 people are suffering with SCI. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. This is primarily attributed to higher health care spending of population and growing awareness regarding health care management are the factors expected to drive the growth of the target market over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, market in Latin America anticipated to witness average growth over the forecast period, followed by Middle East and Africa in the global market.

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Spinal Fusion

Minimally Invasive Procedures

Scoliosis

Osteoporotic Compression Fractures

Others (include, Discectomy, Disc Replacement, etc.)

Segmentation by method:

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Open Surgery

Segmentation by product:

Systems

Accessories & Consumables

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

