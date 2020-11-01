Global Self-Tanning Products Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Self-Tanning Products Market.

Global Self-Tanning Products Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global self-tanning products market report has been segmented as per the source, product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Self-Tanning Products Market: Overview

The self-tanning products are mainly used to remove skin tan and also improve skin glow and health. The several types of self-tanning products such as creams and lotion, essential oils, cleansers and foaming, and gel and scrubs are associated with multiple benefits and very popular across the globe to enhance the skin glow. In addition, the self-tanning products available at affordable prices in the market.

Global Self-Tanning Products Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for natural and organic self-tanning products and increasing popularity of various self-tanning products such as sprays, creams, gels, lotions, scrub, and others that are associated with multiple benefits. These are major factors projected to drive growth of the global self-tanning products market during the forecast period. In addition, raising awareness about several types of multifunctional personal care products including skin moisturizing, soothing, self-tanning, and anti-aging properties in the various beauty care products among individuals resulting in growing demand for several self-tanning products across the globe. The aforesaid factor is one of the key factors projected to fuel the target market growth.

The rising popularity of various luxury self-tanning products among individuals, increasing physical appearance concern across the globe, rising consumer expenditure of beauty care products are other factors expected to proliferate growth of global market. In addition, rising use of several self-tanning products by individuals at home, due to high expenses of professional tanning services that are time-consuming and sometimes harmful is another factor projected to support growth of the global market.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of organic ingredients at a wide range in the production of various self-tanning products, and increasing products promotional activities through various media channels by major cosmetic products manufacturers. These are some other factors forecasted to propel growth of the global self-tanning products market in the next 10 years.

Global Self-Tanning Products Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference towards hypermarkets and supermarkets for target products shopping, owing to various facilities including easy and convenient shopping, availability of sample products, products comparison, availability of a wide range of products, and others. This is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment among the distribution channel segments.

Global Self-Tanning Products Market: Region Analysis

The Europe self-tanning products market account for major share in terms of revenue followed by the market in North America and are expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. This is due to high beauty consciousness among individuals and high demand for luxury self-tanning products in the countries such as Germany, UK, France, Italy, Canada, and the US in these regions. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth in the global market, owing to high adoption of several self-tanning products and high influence of various media channels on consumers in the countries such as China and India in this region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to register moderate revenue growth, owing to the rising popularity of various self-tanning products among individuals in the countries in these regions.

Global Self-Tanning Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source:

Natural and Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by Product Type:

Essential Oils

Cleansers and Foaming

Creams and Lotion

Gel and Scrubs

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Departmental Store

Convenience Store

Drug Store

E-commerce

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

