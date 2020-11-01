Global Speech Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Speech Analytics Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Speech Analytics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Speech Analytics market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Speech Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global speech analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global Speech Analytics Market: Overview

Speech analytics is a software that analyzes unstructured data that is collected by recording calls, chat transcripts, emails, and other customer interactions modes. Speech analytics process includes an audio that undergoes a speech recognition process and turns the sounds into text. Acoustic signals are extracted such as tempo, agitation in the voice, silence/ pauses, and loudness. Then the acoustic properties and the meta-data are normalized. Key metrics are combined into a score that measures various performance indicators which includes customer satisfaction, agent quality, compliance risk, and emotion detection. These scorecards provide objective and accurate feedback that is shared with customer service representative and used by supervisors to personalize training and coaching.

Global Speech Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing implementation of speech analytics to cater to growing BPO sector is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global speech analytics market. Speech analytics in BPO offers benefits such as less customer churn, stronger branding, improved operation efficiency, increased call center productivity, and many others.

Growing need for higher customer satisfaction in retail sector and rising awareness regarding positive impact of real-time speech analytics among various industries are among some of the major factors expected to boost growth of the target market. Speech analytics offers solutions such as customer engagement analytics and interaction analytics, and provides analytical conversations via email, phone, web-chat, text, and social media platforms.

However, complex integration in existing systems and difficult to quantify return on investment (ROI) are factors that would restraint growth of the global speech analytics market to a certain extent.

Growing demand for analytics which can predict customers intent and monitor consumers behavior and increasing adoption of cloud-based speech analytics solutions are revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market.

Global Speech Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the solutions segment is expected to dominate in the global market. Speech analytics offers solutions such as emotion detection, speech-to-text recognition, phonetic indexing, and talk over analytics is a factor expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Among the deployment mode segments, the cloud segment is projected to contribute highest revenue growth in the global market due to advent of artificial intelligence(AI) and machine learning into speech analytics. This advent is offered via cloud-based solutions due to its scalability and cost effective benefits.

Global Speech Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global market. Whereas, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR in the global market followed by the market in Latin America.

The speech analytics market in Europe is expected to register increasing growth in terms of revenue owing to increasing awareness regarding positive impact of analytics adoptions.

Global Speech Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Others (Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Food & Beverage, Commercial, etc.)

