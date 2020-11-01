Global Healthcare Furniture Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Healthcare Furniture Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Healthcare Furniture Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Healthcare Furniture market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global healthcare furniture market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, sales channel, end user, and region.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market: Overview

Healthcare furniture comprises of a special type of furniture which is specially designed for hospitals and other related medical treatment centers as per requirement of the patients. In addition, this type of furniture includes special tables, chairs, trolleys etc., such as ICU beds, wheelchairs, and patient trolleys.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market: Dynamics

The growing number of hospital infrastructure development projects across the globe is one of the major factors expected to drive global market growth over the forecast period. These type of furniture is mainly intended to fulfill specific needs of the patient, which aids to a physician to treat and enhance the comfort level of the patients regarding therapeutics, which is expected to fuel demand for healthcare furniture. In addition, portability is one of the major aspect to be considered while buying these types of furniture, because of the furniture used in one section of the hospital that should be suitable for other section too, which aids to interchangeability and cost-effective solution. Technological improvements in terms of the design of healthcare furniture coupled with increasing demand for advanced furniture is another factor expected to support the global market growth. For instance, Stryker Corporation has introduced various innovative stretchers including motor-based stretcher and eye surgery chair.

However, the high cost of technologically advanced furniture is one of the key factors projected to hamper growth of the target market. In addition, extended lifespan and durability of these types of furniture limits the repetitive purchase and hence expected to limit growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type segments, the beds segment is projected to account the significant share of the global market, in terms of revenue, owing to increasing demand from the healthcare industry.

Among material segments, the wood segment is anticipated to register substantial growth, owing to its properties including eco-friendly material and durability.

Among sales channel segments, the online segment is projected to register considerable growth, owing to multiple discounts on bulk orders and quick delivery services offered by sellers.

Among end-user segments, the hospitals segment is expected to contribute a significant share of the target market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising demand for patient-specific furniture among clinics and hospitals.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market: Regional Analysis

North America market is projected to account significant revenue share of the global market, followed by the Europe market, owing to the strong presence of the healthcare industry coupled with increased spending on health care. Asia Pacific healthcare furniture market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a growing number of hospitals and clinics infrastructure development activities. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and other health issues has led to increasing demand for health service providers which turns in growth of the target market in the region. A growing number of geriatric population and expenditure on healthcare services are some other factors expected to support the target market growth. Healthcare furniture market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Tables

Beds

Seating Furniture

Others (Trolleys, Stands etc.)

Segmentation by Material:

Wood

Plastics

Metal

Others (leather, glass, steel, etc.)

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

Segmentation by End User:

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

