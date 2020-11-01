Global Immunoglobulin Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Immunoglobulin Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Immunoglobulin market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global immunoglobulin market report has been segmented on the basis of mode of delivery, application, product type, and region.

Global Immunoglobulin Market: Overview

Immunoglobulins, also known as antibodies, they are glycoprotein molecules produced by plasma cells“white blood cells. They act as a critical part of immune response system by specifically recognizing and binding to particular antigens, such as bacteria or viruses, and aiding in their destruction. Immunoglobulins occur in two main forms soluble antibodies and membrane-bound antibodies. Membrane-bound immunoglobulins are related to non-covalently with two accessory peptides, forming B-cell antigen receptor complex. The first antigen receptors expressed by B cells are IgM and IgD. The receptor is a prototype of antibody that B cell is prepared to produce.

Global Immunoglobulin Market: Dynamics

Increasing geriatric population & rising number of patients suffering from hemophilic are major factors expected to drive growth of the global immunoglobulin market. In addition, rising prevalence for chronic diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), hypogammaglobulinemia, etc., is another factor expected to boost growth of the market to certain extent.

Moreover, rapid advancements in production of immunoglobulin, owing to emergence of advanced technologies, and enhanced purification techniques is another factor expected to further support growth of the global market. In addition, increasing government expenditure on development of healthcare infrastructure, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries are some other factors expected to further support growth of the global market.

However, stringent government regulations related to immunoglobulin products and high risk of side effects, on consumption of immunoglobulin are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global immunoglobulin market to certain extent.

Increasing investment by major players for technological advancements and R&D activities are expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for player operating in the global immunoglobulin market. In addition, increasing public-private partnership for innovative product offerings is expected to further support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Global Immunoglobulin Market: Region Analysis

North America is expected to dominate in the global immunoglobulin market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among region and international players is anticipated to further support growth of the target market in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing government expenditure on development of healthcare infrastructure, presence of prominent players operating in the emerging economies such as India and China in this region. In addition, increasing public-private partnership for R&D activities in expected to further boost growth of the target market in this region.

The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to increasing presence of major pharmaceutical manufacturers in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Immunoglobulin Market Segmentation:

By Mode of Delivery:

Subcutaneous

5% Concentration

20% Concentration

Others

Intravenous

5% Concentration

10% Concentration

Others

By Application:

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Disease

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Myasthenia Gravis

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Others (Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Specific Antibody Deficiency, and Inflammatory Myopathies)

By Product Type:

IgA

IgD

IgG

IgE

IgM

