Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global network traffic analyzer market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, component, end user, and region.

Introduction

Network traffic analyzer techniques are used for reviewing granular-level of data within the network traffic. This process is utilized to gain in-depth insight into traffic network data or packets which is flowing through the network. Network bandwidth monitoring or network monitoring software is utilized in this process of conducting the traffic analysis.

The enterprise network contains hundreds of different network devices such as switches, routers, workstations, hubs, servers, firewalls, and virtual machines, among other network-related appliances. Thus to manage and maintain these devices need a customized network traffic analyzer solution, as this tool have the potential to deliver excellent insights from network traffic, business applications, protocol analysis, and bandwidth consumption. Different types of solutions are utilized in identifying breaches, mitigation, and detection of security attacks, and allow better planning of the network for future.

Dynamics

Increasing adoption for network traffic analyzer across various enterprises and service providers organizations a major factor expected to drive the global network traffic analyzer market growth. Rising demand for network traffic analyzer from data centers is among additional factor estimated to drive the global network traffic analyzer market growth.

In-depth visibility into the network security and rising need for maintaining QoS and QoE. Moreover, rapid growth in network infrastructure development activities in various developing and developed countries. These are among additional factors anticipated to drive the global market growth. In addition, the proliferation of smartphones and increasing DDoS attacks on broadband and network connectivity are factors expected to propel the global market growth.

However, the availability of various free network traffic tools is a key factor expected to restraint the global network traffic analyzer market growth.

Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the services segment is estimated to account major revenue share in the global network traffic analyzer market., owing to increasing adoption of these network traffic analyzer solutions across various enterprises, service providers, and data centers, and demand for different other supporting services is also projected to increase among these organizations.

Among the development type segments, the on-premises segment is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global network traffic analyzer market. The revenue of the on-premises segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR.

Among the end user segments, the service provider segment is projected to register a major revenue share in the global network traffic analyzer market. This is attributed to the need for service providers in order to manage the network infrastructure is growing at a rapid pace. Service providers involve Managed Service providers (MSPs), cloud service providers, telecom operators, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). In addition, service providers utilize the network traffic analyzer tool in order to manage, optimize and analyze entire network infrastructure. The revenue of the service provider segment is projected to register the highest CAGR.

Region Analysis

The North America market is projected to account for major revenue share in the global network traffic analyzer market. In addition, Asia Pacific network traffic analyzer market is projected to register fastest revenue growth, owing to the emergence of various advanced technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud services, and mobility.

Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by End User:

Enterprises

Service Providers

Data Centers

