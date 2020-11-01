Global Intelligent Process Automation Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intelligent Process Automation Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Intelligent Process Automation Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Intelligent Process Automation market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global intelligent process automation market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global intelligent process automation market report has been segmented on the basis of component, application, industry verticals, and region.

Introduction:

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to application of artificial intelligence and related new technologies, including computer vision, cognitive automation and machine learning to robotic process automation. Merging of technologies has automation capabilities that intensely elevates business value and competitive advantages.

Dynamics:

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries, increasing manufactures focus on process automation for accuracy and in order to cut down labor cost are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure by the government of developed countries and increasing adoption of intelligent process automation by hospitals in order to improve cost-savings and remove human error, and offer better customer experience are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market.

Moreover, increasing adoption of process automation by telecommunication industry for fast decision making in order to cater the customer dynamic requirements is another factor expected to boost growth of the market. In addition, increasing internet penetration in developing countries, rising smartphone users, coupled with presence of major service providers are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high initial and implementation cost is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market. In addition, difficulties in integration of process is another factor expected to limit growth of the target market.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D activates by major players is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among region and international players is expected to further support growth of the market to certain extent.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. the dominance can be attributed to increasing spending on R&D activities, increasing demand from healthcare sector, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing increasing presence of major manufacturers, increasing demand from telecommunication industry, and presence of prominent players operating in the emerging economies in this region.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solutions

Software Tools

Platforms

Services

Professional Services

Advisory/Consulting

Design and Implementation

Training

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Application:

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Transport and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Retail and e-Commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others (Travel and Hospitality, Education, Government and Public Sector, and Utilities)

