Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global knee cartilage repair market report has been segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region.

Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market: Overview

Knee cartilage in medical term is known as knee chondroplasty. A surgeon uses a special tool in order to remove frayed and tattered cartilage and smoothen cartilage surface daring surgical procedure. This procedure of cartilage reduces joint friction, which in turn helps in reducing knee pain and restoring knee function. Generally, theses surgeries are called OATs surgeries “osteochondral autograft transplantation or osteochondral allograft transplantation surgeries. Larger knee cartilage defects are managed with osteochondral allograft or total joint arthroplasty procedures

Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of bone and joint disorders are major factor driving growth of the global knee cartilage repair market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) nearly 13% of the worlds adult population i.e. 11% of men and 15% of women were obese in 2016. In addition, growing geriatric population and increasing number of road accidence are another factor fueling growth of the global market.

Furthermore, increase cases of osteoarthritis and orthopedic injuries among the global population, government initiatives, growing obese population, rising health care spending are also factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global market. The government are funding heavily in order to conduct various research and development activities for knee cartilage repair and develop new and technologically advance product and is expected to support the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, complication associated with elderly population and high cost are some factors expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of applications, arthroscopic chondroplasty segment is expected to dominates the global market in terms of revenue and anticipated maintain its place in the near future. On the basis of end user, hospitals segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market: Trends

Governments of several countries are focusing formulation different reimbursement policies which are beneficial for patients for managing the knee cartilage repair cost is currently a key trends witnessed in the target market.

Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for highest share in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate and have lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is due to growing elderly population in countries in the region. According to Center for Diseases Control & Prevention data, the prevalence rate of obesity population was register 35.7% among young adults aged 20 to 39 years, 42.8% among middle-aged adults aged 40 to 59 years, and 41.0% among older adults aged 60 and older. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to rising adoption of the technologically advanced treatment procedure & therapies for treatment of cartilage damage or repair by large patient pool is the major factor expected to support the growth of the market in countries in the region. In terms of revenue growth, market such as Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa are expected to register average growth over the forecast period in the global market.

Global Knee Cartilage Repair Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Arthroscopic Chondroplasty

Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation

Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing

Implants Transplant

Microfracture

Others (include, Tissue scaffolds, etc.)

Segmentation by end-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Others (include, research labs, orthopedic surgeons, etc.)

