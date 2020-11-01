Global Visual Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Visual Analytics Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Visual Analytics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Visual Analytics market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Visual Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global visual analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global Visual Analytics Market: Overview

Visual analytics is a process of analytical reasoning that is facilitated by interactive visual interfaces. Visual analytics provides interactive data discovery that enables end-users to easily identify relationships, trends, performance, etc. Using advanced visual analytic interfaces, an analyst can directly interact with predicted data with capabilities to make well-informed decisions in complex situations.

Global Visual Analytics Market: Dynamics

Growing need for smart visualization for better understandability to make a data-driven decision is a factor to fuel growth of the target market.

Increase in volume of data is growing demand for analytics across various industry verticals. This demand is a key factor to increase high adoption of analytical tools among various organizations. Thus rising demand for effective visualization of data insights generated is a major factor to drive the growth of the global visual analytics market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for advanced analytics is proliferating growth of the visual analytics tools owing to features such as Interactive dashboards, reports, and business intelligence (BI) tools.

However, the complexity associated with the integration of analytics tools with legacy systems and lack of availability of skilled professionals are major factors that could decline growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Visual Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the globe are inclining towards deploying cloud-based solutions and services owing to its cost-effective and time-efficient benefit which is a factor expected to drive the growth of the on-demand segment over the forecast period.

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries require transparent transaction and data insights thus growing demand for visual analytics by these organizations. In addition, growing need to simplify visual or user interface of financial transaction among banking organizations is rising demand for visual analytics. This is a major factor to boost the growth of the BFSI segment among all the industry verticals.

Global Visual Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The visual analytics market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR in the global market. This is attributed due to increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced technologies for smart solutions especially analytical solution. In addition, increasing investments by the government for various initiatives such as smart cities in Asia Pacific countries is another factor expected to support the growth of the target market.

The visual analytics market in North America is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share in the global market owing to, developed economies of countries such as US and Canada which are increasing focus towards technological innovations to gain unique insights from analytics.

The visual analytics market in Europe is projected to contribute significant revenue share in the target market owing to increasing awareness regarding positive impacts associated with adoption of analytic technologies in business process among various organization in countries such as Germany in the region.

Global Visual Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

On-Demand

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and Information Technology

Others (Government and Defence, Education, Food & Beverage, E-Commerce, etc.)

