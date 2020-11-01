Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Procurement Analytics Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Procurement Analytics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Procurement Analytics market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Procurement Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Procurement Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global procurement analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, end-user industry, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Procurement Analytics Market: Overview

Procurement is a business process of acquiring or buying goods, and services. This process often involves tendering or competitive bidding processes. Analytics when integrated in the procurement process offers insights on procurement functions such as purchase planning, standards determination, supplier research and selection, value analysis, financing, price negotiation, inventory control and stores, and other related functions.

Global Procurement Analytics Market: Dynamics

Advent of emerging technologies across various industrial verticals for efficient procurement functioning is a key factor expected to boost growth of the potential market.

Increasing implementation of procurement analytics in retail and e-commerce sector is another factor expected to drive the market growth globally. Procurement analytics in retail is implemented over the data processing structure to offer insights on supply chain, inventory, sales, consumer demand, and others. These analytics are crucial for making marketing, and productions decisions.

However, growing concerns associated with data security and rising cyber-attacks coupled with complexities associated with streamlining the business processes are major factors that could restraint growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Increasing new product launches and integration of various business process, and high demand to integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence in procurement process for smart systems are opportunities that will boost growth of the global procurement analytics market in terms of revenue in the coming 10 years.

For instance; in February 2019, Barclay Commercial Payments, a subsidiary of part of Barclays Bank PLC partnered with SAP UK Limited to integrate its business to business payment products. The Precisionpay application with SAP Ariba solutions.

Global Procurement Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end user industry segments, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to register highest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Retail procurement analytics is the process of providing analytical data on inventory levels, supply chain movement, consumer demand, sales, etc. that are crucial for making marketing, and procurement decisions. The analytics on demand and supply data can be used for maintaining procurement level and also for taking marketing decisions. Retail analytics also provides dominance over the consumers buying patterns coupled with insights into the business and processes of the organization such as supply contract administration which provides scope for improvements.

Global Procurement Analytics Market: Region Analysis

Increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and growing need for efficient supply chain, and demand for intelligent procurement process are factors expected to drive growth of the global market in the North America.

The procurement analytics market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the target market followed by market in Latin America.

Whereas, market in Europe is expected to register lucrative growth in the global market during the forecast period, followed by market in the Middle East & Africa region.

Global Procurement Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Application:

Risk Analytics

Spend Analytics

Demand Forecasting

Vendor Management

Contract Management

Supply Chain Analytics

Segmentation by End User Industry:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Telecom and IT, Oil & Gas, Education, Government and Defense, etc.)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Procurement Analytics Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Procurement Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580