Global Pultrusion Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pultrusion market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Pultrusion Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global pultrusion market report has been segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, application, and region.

Global Pultrusion Market: Overview

Pultrusion is a continuous process used to manufacture composite materials having constant cross section. Pultrusion and extrusion processes are similar as they both allow formation of a continuous lengths of material and constant profile. In extrusion material is pushed through a die for desired cross-section whereas pultrusion works by pulling the material to form composite material. Pultrusion is used for various applications such as agriculture and chemical industries, construction, aerospace, and others.

Global Pultrusion Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for products manufactured by pultrusion in industrial and electrical sectors owing to its properties such as chemical stability, dielectric stability, durability, and others, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global pultrusion market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing use of pultrusion products for construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors, owing to light weight, rigidity, enhanced stiffness, and other properties, is other factor anticipated to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income, are among some factors expected to support revenue growth of the potential market over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations pertaining to recyclability of composite materials and high cost of raw materials are among the factors which may hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing investment in research and development by manufacturers owing to rising demand for pultruded products in various applications, is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Pultrusion Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of fiber type, the glass fiber segment is expected to hold major revenue share contribution in the target market over the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be attributed to its properties such as incombustibility, corrosion resistance, and appearance.

On the basis of resin type, the polyester segment is expected to grow at high growth rate in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the industrial segment is anticipated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Pultrusion Market: Regional Analysis

The pultrusion market in Asia Pacific accounts major share contribution in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. Growth of pultrusion market in the region can be attributed to growing demand for products manufactured by pultrusion process in various applications such as automotive, construction, and others in countries in the region. The Asia Pacific pultrusion market is expected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period. China and Japan are anticipated to account for highest revenue share contribution in the pultrusion market in Asia Pacific. The North America pultrusion market expected to grow at high growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for pultruded products from various end use industries and presence of prominent players in countries in the region is a factor anticipated to support revenue growth of the North America pultrusion market over the forecast period.

Global Pultrusion Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Fiber Type:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Other Fibers (Aramid and Natural)

Segmentation on the Basis of Resin Type:

Polyester

Polyurethane

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Other Resins (Polybutylene Terephthalate and Polyethylene Terephthalate)

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Industrial

Construction

Electrical

Automotive

Others (Transportation, Agriculture, and Consumer Goods)

