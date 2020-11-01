Global Fleet Management Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fleet Management Systems Market.

Global Fleet Management Systems Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global fleet management systems market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global fleet management systems market report has been segmented on the basis of vehicle, component, technology, end use industry, and region.

Introduction:

Fleet management is a function which allows companies that depend on transportation in business to remove or minimize the risks associated with vehicle investment. It also helps in improving efficiency, productivity, and reducing their overall transportation and staff costs, providing maximum compliance with government legislation.

Dynamics:

Rising demand for utility vehicles and increasing demand for fleet management system from transportation sector in order to reduce operational cost, owing to increasing expenditures on maintenance is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries, increasing trade activities across the globe, and manufacturers approach toward having real-time access about the location of their assets are some other factors expected to support growth of the global fleet management systems market to certain extent.

Moreover, various benefits offered by fleet management systems such as save on fuel consumption, reduce road accidents, lower maintenance costs, etc. are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market. In addition, increasing taxi business in developing countries such as India and Australia, coupled with increasing demand for fleet management systems from owners of travel business in order to prevent unauthorized use of vehicles and track and recover lost vehicles are some other factors expected to support growth of the global fleet management system market to certain extent.

However, cost sensitivity of fleet owners is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global fleet management system market to certain extent. In addition, complex data management process for vendors is another factor expected to limit growth of the global market.

Technological advancements and green fleet initiatives in order to reduce the environmental impact and ensure efficient functioning of fleets are factors expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global fleet management systems market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand from transportation sector and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness, faster growth, owing to increasing e-commerce sector, flourishing taxi business, presence of prominent players operating in the emerging economies such as India and China in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is further expected to support growth of the market to certain extent. The market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

Global Fleet Management Systems Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle:

Commercial Vehicle

Aircrafts

Railways

Watercrafts

By Component:

Solution

Fleet Telematics

Driver Information Management

Vehicle Maintenance

Others

Service

Installation and Integration

After-Sales Support Services

Consulting

By Technology:

GNSS

Cellular Systems

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Government Sector

Construction

