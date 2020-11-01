Global Pregnancy Pillow Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pregnancy Pillow Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pregnancy Pillow market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global pregnancy pillow market report has been segmented as per material type, product type, end user, and region.

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market: Overview

A pregnancy pillow is defined as highly specialized pillows which help to support changing curves and contours of the body during pregnancy and usually this pillow known as maternity pillow. This pillow helps to maintain proper alignment of the spine in pregnant women while sleeping or resting. In addition, this pillow is most important to sleep comfortably in a side position and improve blood circulation during pregnancy. The various types of pregnancy pillow associated with different sizes and shapes easily available in the market.

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market: Dynamics

Rising incidence of restless legs syndrome (RLS) among pregnant women and increased risk of stillbirth owing to wrong sleeping positions resulting in the growing demand for pregnancy pillow across the globe. This is a key factor expected to boost growth of the global pregnancy pillow market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising popularity of pregnancy pillow in many areas of the globe due to various health benefits associated with it such as better sleep, eco-friendly, comfortable, prevents body pains, eases blood circulation, and others. This is another factor projected to support growth of the target market.

Increasing preference for organic fillings based pregnancy pillow in many regions of the globe and rising penetration of pregnancy pillow in underdeveloped countries resulting in increasing demand for pregnancy pillow across the globe. These are major factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing popularity of various types of pregnancy pillow such as j shaped, u shaped, c shaped, and others and growing awareness about various material used in the pregnancy pillow such as memory foam, hypoallergenic fillings, and organic fillings among individuals. This results in rising demand for pregnancy pillow across the globe and projected to propel growth of the global market.

Furthermore, rising technological advancement in the pregnancy pillow and increasing product promotional activities through social media and other channels by major pregnancy pillow manufacturers are projected to proliferate growth of the target market in the upcoming years.

However, the availability of high-cost pregnancy pillow in the market is a key factor projected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of comfortable and soft pregnancy pillow among various countries resulting in high demand for memory foam based pregnancy pillow. This is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the memory foam segment among the material type segments.

Among the end-user segments, the household segment is expected to account for major share in the global pregnancy pillow market, owing to the high adoption of pregnancy pillow for home use during pregnancy.

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market: Region Analysis

The North America pregnancy pillow market accounted for major revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period, owing to the high presence of pregnancy pillow manufacturers and high conscious about maternal health in the countries such as US and Canada in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth in the global market followed by the market in Europe, owing to rising penetration of innovative cozy bump pregnancy pillow and increasing consumer expenditure on healthcare in emerging countries such as India, China, UK, France, Italy, and Germany in these regions.

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Memory Foam

Hypoallergenic Fillings

Organic Fillings

Segmentation by Product Type:

J Shaped

C Shaped

U Shaped

Others (Wedge and Full Body)

Segmentation by End User:

Maternity Homes or Clinics

Hospitals

Household

