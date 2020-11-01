Global Bacteriological Testing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bacteriological Testing Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bacteriological Testing market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global bacteriological testing market report has been segmented on the basis of bacteria, technology, component, end-use industry, and region.

Global Bacteriological Testing Market: Overview

Bacteriological testing is used to identify pathogenic contamination of various products such as water, food & beverages, cosmetics, etc. It is widely used in various industries such as food & beverages, water, and others to manage quality of products.

Global Bacteriological Testing Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for bacteriological testing in food & beverage industry owing to increasing incidences of foodborne illness, food spoilage, etc. is a major factor expected to fuel growth of the target market in years to come. In addition, bacteriological testing is used to monitor and assess the quality of product in order to eliminate risk of bacterial contamination. Increasing demand for bacteriological testing technologies in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries for cost-effective end products is another factor projected to support growth of the global bacteriological testing market. Furthermore, increasing demand for this testing in water industry in order to monitor microbial contamination caused due to climatic conditions and industrial as well as household waste, stringent regulations regarding food safety are among the other factors expected to fuel growth of the bacteriological testing market in the next 10 years.

However, high procurement cost of bacteriological testing technologies is a major factor which may hamper growth of the bacteriological testing market. Additionally, lack of technology, food control systems and regulations in developing countries is another factor expected to restrain growth of the target market.

Technological advancements and increasing adoption of bacteriological testing in developed as well as developing countries are factors expected to create revenue opportunity for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Bacteriological Testing Market: Segment Analysis

Among the bacteria segments, the Salmonella segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market in years to come. Among the technology segments, the enzyme linked immunosorbent assay segment is projected to register for significant revenue share contribution in the target market.

Among the component segments, the instruments segment is expected to account for highest revenue growth in the target market in the next 10 years. Among the end-use industry segments, the food & beverage segment is projected to register significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market.

Global Bacteriological Testing Market: Region Analysis

The bacteriological testing market in North America is estimated to account for highest revenue share contribution and projected to maintain its dominance in the target market in the next 10 years. Increasing use for bacteriological testing in food & beverage industry owing to stringent regulations pertaining to safety is a factor expected to drive revenue growth of the target market in North America region. The Europe market is expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the global bacteriological testing market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register fastest growth rate in the target market owing to increasing food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, rapid urbanization, coupled with high disposable income.

Global Bacteriological Testing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Bacteria:

Salmonella

Coliform

Listeria

Legionella

Campylobacter

Others(Bacillus, Shigella, Staphylococcus, Clostridium, and Vibrio)

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

Agar Culturing

Convenience-Based

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Chromatography & Spectrometry

Segmentation on the Basis of Component:

Instruments

Test Kits

Consumables & Reagents

Segmentation on the Basis of End-use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Water

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

