Global Manuka Honey Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Manuka Honey Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Manuka Honey market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Manuka Honey Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global manuka honey market report has been segmented as per nature, form, product type, application, sales channel, and region.

Global Manuka Honey Market: Overview

Manuka honey is obtained from the manuka tree and is widely used in various applications among cosmetic and food and beverage industries. Manuka honey is most popular across the globe due to various skin and health benefits associated with it. In addition, manuka honey is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry due to various medicinal properties associated with it such as antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and others. The Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) is a quality trademark for identification of natural Manuka honey.

Global Manuka Honey Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for various healthier food products across the globe and rising adoption of manuka honey in many applications among various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic and personal care are major factors expected to propel growth of the target market. In addition, the rising popularity of manuka honey among individuals due to various medicinal properties associated with it such as anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, improve oral health, prevent gastric ulcers improve the immune system, improve digestive health, and others. This is one of the key factors forecasted to boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of manuka honey in various countries of the globe for various treatments such as burns, wounds, acne, eczema, and others is another factor anticipated to support for the growth of the global market. In addition, the flourishing food industry across the globe and rising use of manuka honey in various herbal and natural beauty care products by cosmetic manufacturers resulting in the growing demand for manuka honey across the globe. These are other factors projected to fuel growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising automation in the manuka honey production process by major manuka honey manufacturers leads to higher production is another factor projected to proliferate the global manuka honey market growth.

However, some side effects associated with manuka honey such as elevated blood sugar, allergic reaction, and others is a key factor anticipated to restraint growth of the global market.

Global Manuka Honey Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of manuka honey in various confectionery and bakery applications is a major factor driving the revenue growth of the food and beverage segment among the application segments.

Among the sales channel segments, the e-commerce segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the global manuka honey market, owing to rising preference for online purchasing of manuka honey across the globe and rising availability of various manuka honey products on e-commerce portals.

Global Manuka Honey Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific manuka honey market is projected to account for major share in terms of revenue followed by the market in Europe and are expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. High preference for a healthy diet and high adoption of herbal cosmetic products in the countries such as India, Japan, China, Germany, France, and the UK in these regions. The market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the global market, owing to rising export and import of manuka honey and high consumption of confectionery and bakery products in developed countries such as Canada and US in this region.

Global Manuka Honey Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Segmentation by Form:

Processed Manuka Honey

Raw Manuka Honey

Segmentation by Product Type:

UMF 20+ Manuka Honey

UMF 15+ Manuka Honey

UMF 10+ Manuka Honey

UMF 5+ Manuka Honey

Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

